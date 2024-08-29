A 33-year-old Ottawa man is facing arson charges in connection to a fire last week at an apartment building in the city's east end.

The Ottawa Police Service says officers responded to a call on Aug. 22 in the Cummings Avenue area for a disturbance in an apartment building.

"The fire caused significant damage and left some residents without shelter," police said.

The Ottawa Fire Services said the fire was contained to a single unit.

The suspect is facing charges of arson causing property damage, arson endangering life, uttering death threats and two counts of assaulting a police officer.