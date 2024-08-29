Advertisement
Ottawa man facing arson charges following fire at east end apartment building, police say
Published Thursday, August 29, 2024 12:03PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, August 29, 2024 12:03PM EDT
Smoke from a fire at a high-rise building on Cummings Avenue in Ottawa on Aug. 22, 2024. (Matthew Fleming/viewer submission)
A 33-year-old Ottawa man is facing arson charges in connection to a fire last week at an apartment building in the city's east end.
The Ottawa Police Service says officers responded to a call on Aug. 22 in the Cummings Avenue area for a disturbance in an apartment building.
"The fire caused significant damage and left some residents without shelter," police said.
The Ottawa Fire Services said the fire was contained to a single unit.
The suspect is facing charges of arson causing property damage, arson endangering life, uttering death threats and two counts of assaulting a police officer.