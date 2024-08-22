Fire damages apartment in Ottawa's east end

One person was treated for smoke inhalation following an early morning fire in Ottawa's east end.

The Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters responded to a call for a fire in a high-rise building in the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue, near Ogilvie Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The fire was located in a second-floor unit.

Officials say the fire was contained to the single unit.

An Ottawa Paramedic spokesperson says the patient was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, and did not require transport to hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.