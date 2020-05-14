OTTAWA -- Gatineau Police say an Ottawa man threatened to shoot officers if the police checkpoints continued at the Gatineau-Ottawa border.

A 70-year-old man was scheduled to appear in Gatineau court on Thursday to face a charge of uttering a death threat.

Police say just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, officers received threats from an individual who said “he wanted to shoot police officers and their vehicles if the COVID-19 road checks continued between Ottawa and Gatineau.”

Gatineau Police worked with Ottawa Police to investigate the incident, and arrested a suspect in Ottawa on Wednesday evening.

The Quebec Government implemented travel restrictions at the Ottawa-Gatineau border on April 1 in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19. The government has not said when the restrictions will be eased.

In a statement, Gatineau Police say “threats are not tolerated against anyone, including against its officers.”