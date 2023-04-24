Ottawa man, 59, charged with manslaughter in South Keys homicide

A 59-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with manslaughter in relation to a stabbing death in the South Keys area on Monday.

The stabbing happened on Pebble Road. Police said they were called to the scene just after 9:20 a.m. and found a man with life-threatening injuries.

He later died in hospital. Police have identified him as 37-year-old Corey St Cyr.

Police said Tuesday that Michael Young, 59, has been charged with manslaughter. He was arrested at the scene and is due in court on Tuesday.

This is Ottawa's fifth homicide of 2023.