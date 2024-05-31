OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa man, 53, facing child pornography charges

    The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in winter. (CTV News Ottawa) The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in winter. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service says a 53-year-old man is facing charges related to child pornography following a joint investigation with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

    Police received information from the CBSA on May 23 alleging an Ottawa man was attempting to “procure items and materials that meet the definition of child pornography.”

    The man was arrested and charged on Monday. He’s facing two counts of importation of child pornography and another two counts of unlawfully possessing child pornography.

    He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump delivers rambling response to his hush money conviction

    A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News