Ottawa man, 53, facing child pornography charges

The Ottawa Police Service says a 53-year-old man is facing charges related to child pornography following a joint investigation with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Police received information from the CBSA on May 23 alleging an Ottawa man was attempting to “procure items and materials that meet the definition of child pornography.”

The man was arrested and charged on Monday. He’s facing two counts of importation of child pornography and another two counts of unlawfully possessing child pornography.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.