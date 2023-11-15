Ottawa MADD launches its Red Ribbon campaign as drunk driving incidents increase
You may see red ribbons and red ribbon car decals on vehicles across the city starting today.
It’s part of a campaign designed to raise awareness to promote sober driving over the holiday season as the amount of charges laid by police relating to drunk driving have been increasing.
“So far this year we've had 748 impaired related charges,” said Ottawa Police inspector John Mbakulo.
“Last year we had 857 total. We're starting to see an increase in the number of charges.”
Police forces are teaming up with Mother's Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to try and prevent drunk-driving related tragedies on the roads.
The Red Ribbon Campaign was launched on Wednesday at the Ottawa City Hall.
“People talk about the different stages of grief. Don’t believe them, it doesn’t get any better,” said Geoff Leckey.
It’s been a little over five years since he lost his 21-year-old daughter to an impaired driving incident.
“A young man who spent the evening drinking made the decision to get into his car and drive home," he said.
"He drove in the wrong direction on a one-way street at what the police said was twice the speed limit then went through the red light as Emma was crossing and he hit her very hard,” he said.
The pain for Leckey is still fresh.
“Emma was to me and still is a beautiful young woman whose life was taken away from her before she had a chance to start it,” he said.
Danica and Cheryl Tofflemier are still reeling from the loss of Troy Tofflemeir, a husband and a father.
“[I’m] sad because we lost my dad,” said Danica, fighting back tears.
“Back in 2016 the family was in a head-on collision caused by a suspected impaired driver,” explained mom, Cheryl.
The incident left Danica in a wheelchair. It's taken her two years to speak again and three years to learn how to eat. According to Cheryl, she's still trying to gain the ability to walk again.
“I don’t plan on ever giving up,” Danica said.
Both families attended the launch of the Red Ribbon campaign for one simple reason.
“My hope is someone will think of us when if they are about ready to put the key into the ignition,” Cheryl said.
“The reason I joined MADD was to try to prevent other families from having to go through the suffering that we’ve gone through,” Leckey said.
