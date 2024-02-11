OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa LRT service running end-to-end Sunday after disruption Saturday

    File photo of an Ottawa LRT train. File photo of an Ottawa LRT train.
    Service on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT is running end-to-end Sunday morning after a disruption on Saturday.

    A memo to city council said service launched with seven trains at 8 a.m. between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations.

    On Saturday, passengers were asked to change trains at St. Laurent Station and service was only available on a single track between St. Laurent and Blair stations because of damage to part of the overhead power line system west of Cyrville Station. 

    OC Transpo brought in R1 bus service between St. Laurent and Blair stations late Saturday night until the end of service to allow Rideau Transit Maintenance to conduct additional investigations into the cause of the issue on the power system.

    Rideau Transit Maintenance said it planned to temporarily isolate the damaged portion of the track to allow rail service to resume on both tracks and give time for further investigation of the problem.

    "Our Transit Engineering team will work closely with [Rideau Transit Group] and with [Transportation Resource Associates] to complete a thorough assessment of the affected infrastructure and to schedule the necessary repairs to permanently resolve the issue and allow the temporary isolation to be removed," said Transit Services General Manager Renée Amilcar in Sunday's memo.

    "A full investigation into the causes of this incident will continue to ensure that appropriate mitigations are in place," she wrote.

    Amilcar said more updates would be provided at the next transit commission meeting in March.

