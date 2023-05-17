‘Ottawa is Open for Business’ event encourages downtown investment
It’s been a challenging few years for downtown Ottawa following the pandemic, convoy occupation, and less foot traffic in the core.
An event was held on Wednesday at Constitution Square, called "Ottawa is Open for Business."
The event comes after a renovation at one of the largest office buildings in the city.
"I think we need to start changing the narrative of what downtown Ottawa is associated with," Shawn Hamilton, vice-president of Canderel, said.
There is a move to encourage investment in the downtown core following no more COVID-19 restrictions, Wellington Street opening, and federal workers heading back to the office.
"Prior to the pandemic, we were associated with a strong stable downtown core, with strong innovation and strong business, then we went through three years of what I would call distractions," Hamilton said. "Now we are back and it’s time to signal that Ottawa is open for business in all its form."
An event being held at Constitution Square follows a multi-million dollar renovation, aiming to bring the business community together to encourage investment in the national capital.
"The constitution square revitalization project has been a labour of love for the downtown core to create a reimagined work space and for people have come together for a common purpose," said Eileen Illingworth, the property manager at the building.
While there’s renewed optimism for the downtown core, experts point out that many local businesses are still struggling.
“Fifty-two per cent of small businesses in Canada are not back to normal revenues and so the restaurants, the coffee shops, the dry cleaner, those businesses are still struggling because not all consumers are back and they’re not spending as much as they were prior to the pandemic,” said Jasmin Guenette, vice-president of national affairs at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.
Experts say factors include federal workers not going back to the office full-time and consumers keeping their spending in check amid the rising cost of living and inflation.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Facing calls to act, Canadian lawmakers note 'rising tide' of hate and violence against LGBTQ2S+ community
Marking the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, federal lawmakers are drawing attention to an increase in hate and violence being directed at members of the LGBTQ2S+ community in Canada, while facing calls from advocates to act.
Targeting a woman would go against 'unwritten rules' of Montreal's organized crime
The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car this week is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.
Brampton and Mississauga to become separate cities, source says
The Ontario government will announce plans to dissolve the Region of Peel on Thursday, a source tells CTV News Toronto.
Ahead of possible strike, WestJet pre-emptively offering free flight changes, cancellations -- but should you take it?
With a possible WestJet pilots’ strike on the horizon, the airline is pre-emptively offering to rebook passengers for free. But one consumer advocate is recommending travellers stick with their itinerary.
'I felt like he was out to kill': Edmonton men say their vehicle was rammed 20 times on the Henday
Two people in a car were chased and rammed multiple times by the driver of a pickup on Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday morning, in an incident captured on video.
"It's still standing today": B.C.'s iconic Mill No. 3 celebrates 100 years of history
Mill No. 3, which is a National Historic Site, an iconic B.C. landmark and the heartbeat of the Britannia Community, is celebrating 100 years.
Prince Harry and Meghan made getaway in NYC taxi after being trailed by paparazzi
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were trailed in their car by photographers as they left a New York City charity event Tuesday night, briefly taking refuge at a police station before being whisked away in a yellow taxicab.
Lack of sleep in male military population linked to obesity: study
A new study from Statistics Canada finds that males in the Canadian military are more likely to be at risk for obesity as a result of poor sleep.
Vaping among high school students dropped to 24 per cent, says Health Canada
New data released by Health Canada shows vaping among high school students decreased from 29 per cent in the 2018-19 school year to 24 per cent in 2021-22.
Atlantic
Crews contain 90% of Shelburne County wildfire
The majority of a wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is contained.
N.B. premier holds firm on sexual orientation policy review
Debate in the New Brunswick legislature Wednesday was dominated by comments made Tueday by Premier Blaine Higgs in defending a review of Policy 713 on gender diversity.
-
Frost advisories blanket the Maritimes ahead of chilly May night
Frost advisories have been issued by Environment Canada for all three Maritime provinces.
Toronto
Major data breach at one of Canada's largest investment firms 'so dangerous'
The data breach of client’s social insurance numbers at one of Canada’s largest investment firms is “so dangerous,” according to a former high-level employee at the company.
Hong Kong is giving away half a million flights to tourists. Here's how Canadians can book one
Hong Kong is offering flights to Canadians as part of a giveaway meant to attract tourists to the city after two years of strict pandemic measures.
Montreal
Girl, 10, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Montreal's west end
A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday after she was struck by a vehicle in Montreal's west end, police say. According to a police spokesperson, the driver was heading eastbound on Saint-Antoine and suddenly collided with the young girl who was crossing the street.
Daughter-in-law of Montreal mobster shot dead outside salon in broad daylight
A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
Northern Ontario
Badly injured baby moose rescued in northern Ont. after his mother was killed by a truck
A baby moose in northern Ontario is on the mend following a car crash that took the life of its mother and sibling.
Officials report three active forest fires in the northeast region
There is one new forest fire in the northeast region, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services reported Tuesday, bringing the number of active fires in the region to three.
Thrift store feline becoming mini-celebrity in Sudbury
When you think of shopping in a thrift shop, you're probably looking for that awesome find or good deal. But for shoppers at the Sudbury Pet Save store, it's the feline front desk clerk who quickly gets their attention.
London
Man in custody charged with attempted murder in St. Thomas, Ont. shooting
A 24-year-old woman is clinging to life and a man is charged with attempted murder after a shooting in downtown St. Thomas, Ont. Tuesday.
One person airlifted to hospital after crash on Putnam Road
A careless driving charge has been laid after a collision involving two commercial vehicles. Putnam Road is closed at Crossley Hunter Line and Century Line, and Lyons Line is closed at Whitaker Road and Pigram Line.
Budweiser Gardens makes pitch for expansion
London, Ont. could be missing out on major shows and sporting events, along with the economic benefits that come with them, because of physical limitations at Budweiser Gardens.
Winnipeg
Remains found near Red River identified as 40-year-old Winnipeg mother: police
A 40-year-old Winnipeg woman has been identified by police after her partial remains were found near the Red River last month.
Extremely poor air quality expected as wildfire smoke sweeps across Manitoba
Wildfire smoke sweeping across the prairies is expected to cause 'extremely poor' air quality in parts of central and southern Manitoba including Winnipeg Wednesday.
Manitoba aims to turn homes tied to suspected crime into affordable housing
Six homes connected to suspected criminal activity could soon become affordable housing under a new approach by the Manitoba government to the seizure and sale of criminal assets.
Kitchener
Train carrying new cars derails west of Cambridge, Ont.
A Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) freight train carrying new cars derailed just west of Cambridge, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
Police search for a man after Cambridge house fire
Armed officers were seen combing through a Cambridge neighbourhood following a fire.
Property owners, Norfolk County working on solution as no trespassing signs on Port Dover beach cause a stir
Private property owners are drawing a figurative line in the sand by using no-trespassing signs to keep the public off their land to try and restore some order in Port Dover.
Calgary
Alberta UCP candidate says sorry for comparing transgender students to feces in food
A United Conservative Party candidate who compared transgender children in schools to having feces in food says she is sorry, plans to learn from it and is staying on to run in the May 29 Alberta election.
Chinch bugs return to Calgary lawns this spring with a vengeance
What started as an issue for Calgary homeowners living in southeast communities has now spread to lawns across the city.
Trail near Lake Louise closed due to grizzly bear and cub
A trail near Lake Louise has been temporarily closed due to the presence of a grizzly bear and her cub.
Saskatoon
Northern Sask. 'Shaw fire' continues to grow while smoky conditions hamper operations: SPSA
A Saskatchewan wildfire that has forced multiple evacuations has more than doubled in size since the start of the week.
Saskatoon Catholic schools to cut full-day Kindergarten, get rid of librarians and raise lunch-time fees
Saskatoon's Catholic school division is planning a number of cuts and will increase fees for parents amid a funding shortfall.
Saskatoon house fire leaves one dead
A person has died following a residential fire, according to Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).
Edmonton
5 homes destroyed by Drayton Valley fire; no 'looting' but some people arrested: officials
Five homes have been destroyed by flames and "several" people have been arrested for breaking and entering following 12 days of mandatory evacuation in Drayton Valley.
Vancouver
'Extremely high-risk situation': 1 arrested after police surround stolen taxi in New Westminster
A taxi that police believe was stolen crashed into multiple vehicles and sent frightened pedestrians scrambling for safety in New Westminster Wednesday afternoon.
WorkSafeBC wins injunction against Metro Vancouver asbestos abatement companies
A B.C. judge has ordered two Metro Vancouver brothers and their asbestos abatement companies to stop violating the provincial Workers Compensation Act and related regulations.
Opposition says leaked document shows radiation waits may be longer than reported
A document leaked to the opposition party, B.C. United, shows radiation wait times may be even worse than previously reported by the health minister.
Regina
RCMP search for 3 suspects involved in robbery, forcible confinement in Yorkton
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for three more suspects following the seizure of a large amount of drugs at a Yorkton home.
Regina Sexual Assault Centre pushes back against claim of increased calls following Experience Regina campaign
The Regina Sexual Assault Centre (RSAC) is speaking out after an open letter claimed the Experience Regina campaign led to an increase of calls to sexual assault services and called for a town hall to discuss the effects of the campaign.
'We all have a role to play': Hearts in the Park raises awareness of the effects of violence in Regina
The Circle Project hosted the fourth annual Hearts in the Park event, which intended to raise awareness of the effects of violence in communities.