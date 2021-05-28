OTTAWA -- The city of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health will hold a series of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week to reach residents in specific priority neighbourhoods.

In a memo to Council, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches and Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte announced the pop-up clinics will resume, focusing on specific neighbourhoods and only for residents that live in those areas.

Appointments can only be made in-person during the clinic operating hours and will be on a first come first serve basis.

A note on the Ottawa Public Health website says residents from outside the specific priority neighbourhoods will be directed on how to book available appointments in the provincial vaccine booking system.

Individuals 12 years of age and older who live in the eligible neighbourhoods will be able to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the pop-up clinics.

Here is a look at the upcoming locations for the pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

May 31-June 1

Bayshore Shopping Centre

Eligible neighbourhoods: Bayshore-Belltown

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 2

Infinity Centre – 2901 Gibford Drive

Eligible neighbourhoods: Ledbury-Heron Gate-Ridgemont and Hawthorne Meadows-Sheffield Glen

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 3-4

Patro d'Ottawa – 40 Cobourg Street

Eligible neighbourhoods: Lowertown

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 5-6

Regina Street Alternative School at 2599 Regina Street

Eligible neighborhoods: Bayshore-Belltown

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 5-6

Ridgemont High School - 2597 Alta Vista Drive

Eligible neighbourhoods: Ledbury – Heron Gate – Ridgemont

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents are asked to bring at least one piece of ID and proof of address must be provided. A valid Ontario Health card is preferred, but not required if you do not have one.

Etches and Di Monte say the Priority Neighbourhood Taskforce will continue to review the vaccine coverage rate to select the next communities targeted for pop-up clinics.

"This is in addition to the outreach, booking supports and other activities that will take place in priority neighbourhoods, congregate settings. Furthermore, dedicated vaccination efforts for homebound and Indigenous populations will continue," said the memo.

"In addition, the Emergency Operations Centre is continuing preparations to ramp up operations in June, which includes the immunization of youth aged 12 to 17, the opening of the St. Laurent Complex as the community clinic, and support for second dose appointments to those that are eligible."

The city of Ottawa announced last week the St. Laurent Complex on Cote Street will open as a community clinic for residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Community clinics are also located at:

Eva James Memorial Centre

Nepean Sportsplex

Ottawa City Hall

Queensway Carleton Hospital

Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA in Orleans

The city of Ottawa's website says a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park is "opening soon", but no other information has been released.