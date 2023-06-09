Ottawa Hospital relaxing masking mandates
Ottawa's largest hospital is relaxing its masking mandates.
The Ottawa Hospital says starting on Monday, masks will be optional in public spaces such as hallways, cafeterias and elevators. Masks will also not be mandatory in non-clinical areas such as meeting rooms and clinical areas where direct patient care is not provided.
"The easing of masking requirements is a direct result of low COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses transmission, a low number of hospitalizations, and high vaccination rates and hybrid immunity," the Ottawa Hospital said in a statement.
"The change also reflects recent similar changes at other regional hospitals, and as with all of our masking policies, will be adjusted accordingly as circumstances change."
Masks will continue to be mandatory during patient care, in patient rooms and in outbreak units.
Patients and visitors will be asked to continue masking in the emergency department, and masking may be required in outpatient areas based on screening and symptoms.
"Patients who are feeling unwell should also wear a mask at all times," the Ottawa Hospital said. "Masks will still be widely available throughout The Ottawa Hospital and we encourage visitors and patients to wear a mask in any area they choose."
CHEO has also implemented new masking guidelines, creating two zones for masking.
Masks are still mandatory in all clinical and waiting areas at CHEO, while masks will be recommended, but not mandatory, in all other public areas and non-clinical areas including hallways, elevators and cafeterias.
