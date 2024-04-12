Ottawa home prices to increase $33,900 by end of 2024, report says
Home prices in Ottawa are expected to increase more than four per cent by the end of the year due to the anticipated drop in interest rates and buyers and sellers returning to the market, according to a new report.
Royal LePage released its House Price Survey on Friday, saying the aggregate price of a new home in Ottawa will increase nearly $34,000 to $788,662 in the fourth quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
The aggregate price of a home in Ottawa increased 4.4 per cent year over year to $788,662 in the first quarter. Royal LePage said the aggregate price of a new home was $754,700 in the fourth quarter last year.
"The Ottawa housing market has seen a positive start to the year, with an uptick in activity persisting as we enter the spring market. With an anticipated drop in interest rates expected this year, buyers and sellers are regaining confidence and are beginning to come off the sidelines," Jason Ralph, broker of record, Royal LePage Team Realty, said in a statement.
"With this boost in market activity, we have begun to see more multiple-offer scenarios taking place, less so in comparison to the peak of the pandemic, but enough to put upward pressure on housing prices. I expect this momentum will continue into the summer and fall markets."
The average price of a new home in Ottawa in the first quarter of 2024 was $757,700.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The report says the aggregate price of a new home will increase nine per cent across Canada by the fourth quarter of 2024, to an average of $860,555. The Greater Toronto Area will see a 10 per cent hike in housing prices this year, while the aggregate price of a new home will spike 8.5 per cent in Montreal.
Royal LePage said in its report that there is still "not enough supply" to meet demand in Ottawa.
"Demand for all housing types continues to outpace available supply in Ottawa," Ralph said.
"While we are seeing more product become available, we are still lacking enough inventory to satisfy demand, especially as buyer activity ramps up. I expect more sellers will be willing to list their homes if we see interest rates decrease in the coming months."
The report says new developments will help alleviate inventory pressures and new build transactions will pick up this year. Ralph says anticipated interest rate cuts will help boost the market.
"Looking ahead, I expect interest rate cuts will spur market activity further in Ottawa as more buyers and sellers jump back into the market," Ralph said.
"I believe we will see a robust spring market followed by even stronger summer and fall seasons, where we will really begin to see the benefits of lowered lending rates."
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at 5 per cent this week, but signalled rate cuts are getting closer.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Liberals release plan to 'solve the housing crisis,' branding it as a call to action
The federal Liberals have unveiled their plan to solve the housing crisis, building on recent announcements with new tax incentives, more than a billion dollars for homelessness and a country-wide effort to build more housing on public lands.
B.C. couple transferred property to son to avoid paying $400K in court-ordered damages, judge rules
A Vancouver Island couple's transfer of their home to their son has been ruled a 'fraudulent conveyance.'
Tiger Woods has another round over par at Masters. His sights are making the cut
Tiger Woods is chasing more history at Augusta National, just not the variety he prefers.
BREAKING Rescuers begin attempt to save stranded orphaned B.C. killer whale
A rescue attempt to save a killer whale calf stranded in a tidal lagoon near Zeballos, B.C. is underway this morning.
EXCLUSIVE 'Reasons for optimism' with potential second Trump presidency: Boris Johnson
Former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson says there are 'reasons for optimism' with a potential second Donald Trump presidency, despite concerns his return to the White House could threaten U.S. aid for Ukraine.
Where are they now? Key players in the murder trial of O.J. Simpson
The announcement Thursday that Simpson is dead has brought renewed attention to the closely watched trial and the fascinating cast of characters who played a role in the case.
Millions of birds die in Canada at this time of year. Here's what you can do
Thousands of birds in Toronto fly into windows and die at this time of year as they journey across the last stretch of their migration, deaths that the city says are completely preventable.
opinion The big benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle
In his column for CTVNews.ca, financial advice expert Christopher Liew explains the benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle, as well as the change in financial mindset and sacrifices it takes.
EXCLUSIVE Canada's spy agency accused of negligence and defamation in $5.5M lawsuit
An RCMP sergeant and a former Vancouver detective have filed a lawsuit that accuses Canada's spy agency of wrongly linking them to an ex-Mountie who is charged with being an agent for China.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Rain, fog, risk of downpours continues into Friday night
More wet weather is coming for the Maritimes heading into the start of the weekend.
-
No criminal charges for N.S. 2020 firehall shooting: Ontario unit
Nearly four years after two RCMP officers fired at a civilian outside a Nova Scotia firehall during the 2020 mass shootings, an Ontario unit has determined no criminal charges are warranted.
-
2 people found dead following Saint John tent fire identified
Police in Saint John, N.B., say the two people who were found dead following a tent fire in the city last month have been identified.
Toronto
-
Flight leaving Toronto airport forced to abort takeoff due to nearby landing plane
A flight leaving Toronto Pearson International Airport was forced to abort its takeoff after another plane diverted its landing to a nearby runway.
-
GTA home prices to see biggest gains in 2024 as Canada's housing market set for 'uncomfortably busy' fall: Royal LePage
Housing prices in the GTA are expected to rise 10 per cent this year and will likely surpass those in Greater Vancouver by the end of 2024, according to an updated forecast by Royal LePage.
-
'I'm crying with the bank': Ontario woman loses $86K to CRA scam
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
Montreal
-
Video catches worker blowing garbage into street in east end Montreal neighbourhood
Social media is awash with criticism after a video showing a worker blowing garbage into the street was shared on Facebook.
-
Father pleads guilty after confronting son's alleged bullies at Quebec school
The father who confronted his son's alleged bullies outside a high school pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and uttering threats.
-
Montreal, Quebec real estate sales, listings up by double digits
Real estate listings and sales are up by double digits both in the Greater Montreal Area and the province of Quebec, with experts expecting a hot market coming in the final quarter of 2024.
Northern Ontario
-
'I'm crying with the bank': Ontario woman loses $86K to CRA scam
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
-
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
-
opinion
opinion The big benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle
In his column for CTVNews.ca, financial advice expert Christopher Liew explains the benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle, as well as the change in financial mindset and sacrifices it takes.
Windsor
-
Cocaine and shotgun ammunition seized on Church Street
Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old man after seizing cocaine, shotgun ammunition and cash.
-
Police handing out Faraday bags to help prevent auto thefts
Windsor police are trying to help prevent auto thefts by handing out Faraday bags.
-
Arrest made in Leamington break and enter
Two people have been charged in relation to a break and enter investigation in Leamington. Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to a home on Mersea Road east.
London
-
City and Reptilia reach pending settlement about indoor reptile zoo operating in London
Michael Lerner, the lawyer representing Reptilia confirms to CTV News that an agreement in principle has been reached and formal documents are being prepared to conclude the court proceedings.
-
Weapons and drug-related charges laid after investigation at two London homes
London police are looking for a man and have one in custody following a drug bust in the city's southeast end.
-
Two-vehicle crash in Bruce County
Two people have non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Bruce County. OPP responded to Bruce Road 7 and Concession 12 in Ripley on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Man killed in Kitchener shooting
A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Kitchener’s Country Hills East neighbourhood. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
-
Attempted murder charge in Guelph
A Guelph man has been charged with attempted murder after police say a woman was severely hurt Wednesday morning.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Controversial goal helps London get game one win over Kitchener
A controversial goal helped the hometown Knights get the game one win of their playoff series with the Rangers.
Barrie
-
14-year-old pedestrian injured in collision with vehicle
Police charged a driver after a young pedestrian was struck by a car in Bracebridge.
-
Sentencing hearing for retired teacher convicted of historical sexual assaults
Lawrence Fritz appeared in a Newmarket courtroom more than two months after he pleaded guilty to five counts of inappropriately touching students in the 1970s, 80s and 90s while teaching at schools across York Region.
-
Innisfil woman arrested after allegedly contacting victims of human trafficking Project Chameleon
South Simcoe Police arrested a woman with connections to victims of human trafficking.
Winnipeg
-
Food trucks return to Winnipeg streets, but fewer than previous years
Food trucks are back on Winnipeg streets, but people might see fewer options this summer.
-
Spring cleanup: Crews set to hit Winnipeg streets for seasonal tidy
Hundreds of workers and pieces of equipment will hit the streets in Winnipeg to give the city its annual spring cleaning.
-
A new era: HSC to deploy institutional safety officers next week
New safety officers will be on patrol at Health Sciences Centre (HSC), and they're going to have the power to arrest and detain people who present a threat to staff, patients and visitors.
Calgary
-
A decade later, friends and families of Brentwood Five still trying to heal
In the early hours of April 15, 2014, five friends were stabbed to death during a party at a Brentwood home – an act that shook Calgary to its core.
-
Kananaskis Conservation Pass holders can register more vehicles
The provincial government has added some value to its Kananaskis Conservation Pass.
-
Increasing renewable energy to create more conflicts between environmental values
An Alberta environmental group opposes a solar power project over concerns it would damage antelope habitat and block their migration.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man harassed with hundreds of dollars worth of pizza
In the past six months, hundreds of dollars worth of pizza have been ordered in Justin Rybicki's name – and he's not sure why.
-
Increasing renewable energy to create more conflicts between environmental values
An Alberta environmental group opposes a solar power project over concerns it would damage antelope habitat and block their migration.
-
Smith says she expects Poilievre to work with provinces to give cities housing cash
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Friday she has no problem with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's proposal to give municipalities a building bonus to incentivize housing construction — so long as he goes through her provincial government.
Regina
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Sask. Teachers' Federation to give 'significant' update on negotiations with province
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) says it will be providing a 'significant' update on negotiations with the province over a new contract for teachers.
-
Sask.'s shortage of pharmacists resulting in reduced hours at drug stores
It's becoming more difficult to find a pharmacy that is open late in Regina and a shortage of pharmacists and expanded duties has resulted in some drug stores cutting hours even more.
-
'Terms and Conditions' shows off Sask. independent spirit while attracting Hollywood talent
With the tagline of 'Life glitches, laugh it off' a band of independent Saskatchewan filmmakers promise to keep audiences entertained with 'Terms and Conditions.'
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Sask. Teachers' Federation to give 'significant' update on negotiations with province
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) says it will be providing a 'significant' update on negotiations with the province over a new contract for teachers.
-
'We're just at a loss': Sask. family struggling to pay for specialist pediatric care out of province
A Saskatoon family is concerned about the health of their son nearly a year after Saskatchewan’s only pediatric gastroenterologist (GI) left the province.
-
Sask.'s shortage of pharmacists resulting in reduced hours at drug stores
It's becoming more difficult to find a pharmacy that is open late in Regina and a shortage of pharmacists and expanded duties has resulted in some drug stores cutting hours even more.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Rescuers begin attempt to save stranded orphaned B.C. killer whale
A rescue attempt to save a killer whale calf stranded in a tidal lagoon near Zeballos, B.C. is underway this morning.
-
Vancouver to consider 30 km/h speed limit on local streets
For years, traffic safety advocates have called for lower speed limits on local roads, and now Vancouver is joining a number of communities exploring a 30 km/h speed limit on side streets.
-
24-hour lane closure in the Massey Tunnel this weekend, drivers warned to expect delays
Drivers travelling south through the George Massey Tunnel this weekend are being warned to expect delays – especially on Sunday – as one lane will be closed for 24 hours.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Rescuers begin attempt to save stranded orphaned B.C. killer whale
A rescue attempt to save a killer whale calf stranded in a tidal lagoon near Zeballos, B.C. is underway this morning.
-
Bookkeeper charged with money laundering, defrauding $1.7M from Victoria non-profit
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.
-
B.C. couple transferred property to son to avoid paying $400K in court-ordered damages, judge rules
A Vancouver Island couple's transfer of their home to their son has been ruled a 'fraudulent conveyance.'
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.