OTTAWA -- The scorching heat hasn't stopped people from getting in line to enjoy a taste of Ottawa's annual Greekfest.

The year's event is similar to last year's, with added COVID-19 health measures in place.

"We wanted to have some kind of festival and have people enjoy their favourite Greek food," said Emmanuel Kardaras, one of the Greekfest's organizers.

Instead of the white tents and a big stage usually filling this parking lot at the Hellenic Event Centre in Ottawa, a takeout system is in place for those looking to get their fill.

Also back this year, entertainment in front of a small audience.

"Having people here to perform in front of is amazing," said Christian Hanson, who performed in front of his community alongside friends.

"Last year we didn’t have people to perform in front of which wasn’t as great," said the 22-year-old. "They bring the energy and it makes us better dancers."

Greekfest continues until Sunday, and that energy and atmosphere, though different, is still satisfying for those who made the trip.

"We miss the live music and the dancing from previous years,” said Greekfest attendee Julie. "It’s nice, people are coming out even in the heat wave to support Greekfest."