Ottawa firefighters rescue exhausted paddleboarders on Deschenes Rapids

Ottawa firefighters helped rescue two paddleboarders who were trapped on the Deschênes Rapids on Labour Day.

The boarders called 911 at 11:33 a.m. to say they were stuck in the rapids and unable to paddle out on their own.

A water rescue team was dispatched to bring them safely to shore.

Ottawa Fire Services said the pair was exhausted but unharmed. They were checked out by paramedics as a precaution.