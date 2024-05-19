Ottawa firefighters put out washroom fire in Orleans Moxies

Ottawa firefighters extinguished a fire that started in the women's washroom at a Moxies location in Orleans on Sunday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services say on social media that they received a call from a monitoring company reporting active fire alarms at approximately 6:20 a.m. at the popular restaurant located on Innes Road.

Firefighters dispatched additional resources and quickly found the fire in the washroom on the second floor in an exhaust fan on the ceiling.

The fire was put out shortly before 6:35 a.m. before it could spread to the rest of the restaurant.

Crews searched the building and found no occupants inside.

High pressurized fans were used to clear residual smoke from the restaurant.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to Ottawa Fire for their timely response and professionalism while handling this situation," Moxies said in a post to social media.

"Thanks to them, there are no reported injuries and Moxies Orleans will remain open for our regular hours with no disruption to our service."

An Ottawa fire investigator has been dispatched to the scene to find the cause of the blaze.