Ottawa firefighters have responded to 1 brush fire a day since March 15

Ottawa Fire Services says it has extinguished at least one brush fire a day in the city in the last two weeks.

While the fires haven't caused significant damage, the fire service is raising the alarm over the impact they are having on firefighter resources.

Despite some rain last week, weather conditions in Ottawa have been drier than normal, with next to no snow being recorded in the capital in late winter and early spring. The conditions have caused the surface of the ground to be dry and highly flammable.

Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nick Defazio tells CTV News there were no brush fires this time last year, but there has been at least one per day since March 15 of this year.

On Tuesday, firefighters spent hours fighting a fire in the community of Corkery, near Carp in the west end of Ottawa. Crews were able to prevent the fire from reaching a house, despite high winds.

Defazio says these kinds of fires are being seen all across the city and many of them have been preventable.

"These fires are causing a lot of our resources to be deployed and we want to keep our crews readily available," Defazio said.

While the cause of the fires vary, Defazio says the most common contributor is cigarette butts being thrown out of car windows, ashes being dumped in grass and people not respecting the fire ban rules.

🚫🔥🚫



With our crews battling multiple brush fires in the last ten days, along with abnormally dry conditions due to a shortened winter, a city-wide burn ban was put into effect as of yesterday.



Please be mindful when pitching cigarettes, especially out your car window and… pic.twitter.com/E1eatHfDYX — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) March 25, 2024

Ottawa Fire Services issued an open air fire ban for the city last Sunday – unusual for this time of year. A fire ban is typically issued on April 1 and at various times throughout the summer depending on weather conditions.

Last year, a burn ban was issued in May and lifted in late June.

During the ban, campfires, brush piles and wood burning outdoor fireplaces are not permitted, including for those with an Open Air Fire Permit.

Defazio is reminding the public to be aware of the ban and to properly dispose of cigarettes and ashes. Ashes should only be dumped on gravel and should be watered down.

"Be very aware that the burn ban is on and being enforced," Defazio said.

"If it emits embers, you cannot do it."