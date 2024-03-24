Open air fire ban in effect for city of Ottawa

Ottawa residents will not be permitted to have campfires or use outdoor fireplaces starting on Sunday.

Ottawa Fire Services has issued an open air fire ban for the city. During the ban, campfires, brush piles and wood burning outdoor fireplaces are not permitted, according to a statement by the fire service.

The ban includes agricultural burns, brush pile burns and those with an Open Air Fire Permit.

Ottawa Fire says there will be zero tolerance enforcement of the ban as per the city's Open Air Fire Bylaw.

A fire ban is declared by the Fire Chief and is based largely on environmental conditions.

The weather forecast shows warming temperatures in the coming week, according to Environment Canada.

Residents with questions about the ban are asked to call 3-1-1 (TTY: 613-580-2401) or email 311@ottawa.ca.