Ottawa fire sees spike in false alarm calls in 2023
A spike in false alarm calls in the City of Ottawa is being blamed on a lack of maintenance on fire alarm systems in buildings.
The Ottawa Fire Services 2023 Annual Report shows firefighters responded to 11,942 false alarm calls in 2023, up from 10,494 in 2022 and 8,966 calls in 2021.
"The increase is significantly related to the lack of maintenance on fire alarm systems in buildings where they are required under the Ontario Fire Code and when testing is not previously reported to fire dispatch," says the report for the June 17 emergency preparedness and protective services committee meeting.
In February, Council approved a new false alarm fine for repeated nuisance false alarms at buildings and properties required to have a fire alarm system. The fine is $500 for a second false alarm in a calendar year, $1,000 for a third false fire alarm and $1,500 for any subsequent false fire alarm.
- Sign up now for our daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The report shows Ottawa firefighters responded to 33,114 incidents in 2023, up from 28,631 calls in 2022 and 23,875 in 2022. False alarms account for 36 per cent of all calls.
"The year 2023 saw Ottawa Fire Services responding to a higher number of incidents compared to previous years, with a total of 33,114 incidents addressed. This marks a notable 16 per cent increase from the incidents handled in 2022," the report says.
"Several factors contributed to this increase, including population growth, urban intensification, advancements in construction techniques, and the ongoing demand for medical response services. These trends highlight the evolving needs and challenges faced by fire services in serving the community."
Here is a breakdown on the responses for Ottawa firefighters in 2023:
- Fire: 1,299 (1,179 in 2022 and 1,113 in 2021)
- Fire related: 2,657 (2,282 in 2022 and 2,337 in 2021)
- False alarm: 11,942 (10,494 in 2022 and 8,966 in 2021)
- Hazmat: 1,921 (1,899 in 2022 and 1,254 in 2021)
- Rescue: 4,224 (3,924 in 2022 and 3,171 in 2021)
- Medical: 7,011 (5,651 in 2022 and 4,273 in 2021)
- Aid agreements: 5 (10 in 2022)
- Miscellaneous: 4,055 (3,192 in 2022 and 2,732 in 2021)
Miscellaneous calls include calls cancelled, assisting other agencies and the incident not found.
The report notes Ottawa firefighters responded to a growing number of "complex and severe incidents" in 2023, including tornadoes and extreme weather.
"In July, the Barrhaven Tornado added to the demands, along with the August rainstorm, flooding, and subsequent power outages," the report said. "The Findlay Creek tornado further compounded these challenges. The October General Hospital fire and resulting power outage presented yet another significant test for Fire Services staff."
Response Times
Despite the increase in calls, firefighters met its response time standards in 2023.
The report notes construction projects, road closures, extreme weather events and urban traffic congestion can affect travel and response times.
"Ottawa’s growing population and increased urban density contribute to more congested roads," staff say.
"Efficient routing and real-time traffic updates are crucial for timely responses."
The report shows firefighters responded to "Fire: High Risk" calls in 5 minutes and 35 seconds in 2023, beating the baseline time of 7 minutes.
Response time averages for fire calls were 10 minutes and 46 seconds, down from 11 minutes and 42 seconds in 2022 and below the baseline of 11 minutes and 29 seconds. For medical calls, the response time average was six minutes and 39 seconds, below the baseline of six minutes and 52 seconds.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Work continues around the clock to fix broken Calgary water main
The City of Calgary says residents will see water conservation measures in place for about a week as repairs continue on a burst water main.
Anger, grief, joy: How one woman turned a family lie into a life full of love
48-year-old Marie Leask went on a discovery to find her true roots and dug up an extensive family tree that she never knew existed.
France faces 'consequential' election as far-right rout prompts Macron gamble
The snap election called by President Emmanuel Macron after Sunday's bruising loss to the far-right in European Parliament elections will be France's most fateful legislative vote in decades, its finance minister said on Monday.
Newfoundland woman was 'living in fear' in a for-profit shelter. She was killed there
Rayna Dove's mother says she was 'living in fear' in a shelter in downtown St. John's, N.L.. On Dec. 27, 2021, Dove's fears came true. She died there in the early morning hours, stabbed in the abdomen by another resident, David Quirke.
About 90 countries to take part in the Swiss-hosted Ukraine peace summit. Russia won't attend
Nearly 90 countries and organizations, half from Europe, have confirmed attending the Swiss-hosted Ukraine peace summit over the weekend, Switzerland's president said Monday. However, Russia won't be there
Why the departure of Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz does – and doesn't – matter
Benny Gantz is back where he was at the start of the war Hamas launched on October 7: an ex-defence minister, ex chief of staff – and Prime Minister Benjamin (Bibi) Netanyahu's chief political rival.
1 in 5 Canadians know someone who used a food bank in the past year: Nanos
One in five Canadians say they or someone they know used a food bank within the past 12 months, a new survey shows.
U.S. secretary of state arrives in Egypt as U.S. pushes for Gaza ceasefire
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Egypt on Monday at a critical time as Washington seeks to increase pressure on Hamas and Israel to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the war does not expand into Lebanon.
Ukraine's air force may keep some F-16 warplanes abroad to protect them from Russian strikes
Ukraine may keep some of the F-16 fighter jets it's set to receive from its Western allies at foreign bases to protect them from Russian strikes, a senior Ukrainian military officer said Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Anger, grief, joy: How one woman turned a family lie into a life full of love
48-year-old Marie Leask went on a discovery to find her true roots and dug up an extensive family tree that she never knew existed.
-
Newfoundland woman was 'living in fear' in a for-profit shelter. She was killed there
Rayna Dove's mother says she was 'living in fear' in a shelter in downtown St. John's, N.L.. On Dec. 27, 2021, Dove's fears came true. She died there in the early morning hours, stabbed in the abdomen by another resident, David Quirke.
-
opinion
opinion You need an estate plan, but do you need a lawyer to do it properly?
Estate planning can seem daunting, especially if you think it requires hiring a lawyer. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher LIew covers practical tips to simplify the process.
Toronto
-
'Everybody's been ticketed': Parents call for parking solutions outside Beaches daycare amid safety concerns
For parents at one Beaches daycare, getting a $150 parking ticket is a bit of a rite of passage. A years-long battle over parking spaces near Lullaboo Nursery and Child Care Center means that parents are now used to the daily presence of parking enforcement officers at pick-up and drop-off times.
-
Man charged with impaired driving after crash closes part of Highway 401 for hours
A 28-year-old man from Calgary is facing several charges, including impaired driving, after crashing the tractor trailer he was driving on Highway 401 in Toronto on Sunday morning.
-
Investigation underway after fire destroys historic west Toronto church, Group of Seven murals
An investigation his now underway after a historic church in Toronto's Little Portugal area was completely destroyed by a four-alarm fire on Sunday.
Montreal
-
Justin Trudeau, Francois Legault to meet in Quebec
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault are slated to meet Monday afternoon in Quebec City to talk about immigration.
-
CN, Amtrak cancel summer passenger train service between Montreal and New York
No passenger trains are set to run between Montreal and New York City until September amid maintenance work on the track.
-
Montreal-area animal rescue agencies calling on homes to adopt pets before moving day
Animal rescue groups in Montreal are asking those who can to adopt a pet in June. They say the cost of caring for an animal has gone up and that July is the busiest time of the year as people move and sometimes can't bring their pets.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing man found after canoe capsized in northwestern Ontario
The body of a 25-year-old American man has been found after a canoe carrying six people capsized in northwestern Ontario last week, police say.
-
Six transports taken off the road, 54 tickets in one-day North Bay traffic blitz
Six commercial vehicles were placed out of service, four license plates seized and 54 tickets issued in a one-day traffic blitz in the North Bay area last week.
-
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Windsor
-
Woman charged after assaulting store employee: CKPS
A 32-year-old Chatham-Kent woman has been charged after she allegedly assaulted a store employee.
-
Cool start to the week, but temperatures set to heat up across Windsor and Chatham-Kent
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent residents will see a cool start to the week Monday but it won't last.
-
The roots of the LaSalle Strawberry Festival: Why is it named after strawberries?
Have you ever wondered why the LaSalle Strawberry Festival is named after strawberries?
London
-
6 people hurt, one seriously, in crash west of St. Thomas
One person suffered life-threatening injuries and five others were also hurt following a crash Sunday afternoon near St. Thomas.
-
Police seek suspect in London arson investigation, possibly motivated by hate
The London Police Service is on the lookout for an arson suspect following a fire in the Wateroak Drive area.
-
OPP charge St. Marys teen with numerous offences following impaired driving traffic stop
A 17-year-old St. Marys resident is facing a long list of charges after a traffic stop Saturday night near Lucan.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Accidental car seizure, Hells Angels, rats in Waterloo
An accidental car seizure by the Bank of Canada, a raid at a Hells Angels clubhouse, and rats spotted in Uptown Waterloo round out the top stories of the week.
-
Local search and rescue trainer uses new AI underwater lifesaving technology
A new AI device is helping local search and rescue teams cut down their search time significantly.
-
'Was told I'd never run again': OPP officer leads the pack at fundraising run in Paris, Ont.
OPP officer Dylan McKinnon has gone from being told he'd never run again to finishing his own cancer research fundraising event.
Barrie
-
Road closures and traffic snarl-ups abound in Barrie
Several major arteries across Barrie will be closed or partially closed this week.
-
Cocaine seized in Shelburne bust
Cocaine and paraphernalia was seized during search warrant.
-
Orillia residents discuss how a sustainable future for the city can be built at workshop
More than 40 community members gathered to discuss a sustainable future for Orillia at a workshop held by Sustainable Orillia.
Winnipeg
-
Closing arguments to be heard in Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer
Lawyers are expected to give closing arguments today in the trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four women.
-
-
Families still waiting for answers surrounding Manitoba crash that killed 17 people
As the one-year anniversary approaches of a deadly crash near Carberry, Man., that took the lives of 17 people, families are still waiting for answers about the investigation.
Calgary
-
Reported shooting in Forest Lawn prompts big police response
Calgary police are in Forest Lawn Monday morning investigating reports of a shooting.
-
Work continues around the clock to fix broken Calgary water main
The City of Calgary says residents will see water conservation measures in place for about a week as repairs continue on a burst water main.
-
Shannon Phillips to step down as Lethbridge-West MLA, officials say
Shannon Phillips, the MLA for Lethbridge-West, is stepping down on Monday, officials confirmed to CTV News.
Edmonton
-
Man in hospital after being shot by police in central Edmonton: EPS
A man is in hospital after he was shot by police early Sunday morning in McCauley.
-
Work continues around the clock to fix broken Calgary water main
The City of Calgary says residents will see water conservation measures in place for about a week as repairs continue on a burst water main.
-
2 women tried to lure boy into van in southeast Edmonton: police
Edmonton police say two women attempted to pick up a 12-year-old boy on Thursday in southeast Edmonton, in what they are calling an attempted abduction.
Regina
-
Wind phone used as tool to communicate with deceased or lost family members
A new phone booth now stands outside of Regina’s Lakeview United Church. This particular phone is called a wind phone, and it is intended to be a way to communicate with a loved one who has died or is missing.
-
1 in 5 Canadians know someone who used a food bank in the past year: Nanos
One in five Canadians say they or someone they know used a food bank within the past 12 months, a new survey shows.
-
'An inspiration': Book launch held for 101-year-old Regina author
With the release of two new books on Sunday, 101-year-old Regina author Kay Parley is proving that dreams don’t fade as we age.
Saskatoon
-
Senior escapes knifepoint abduction in Saskatoon campsite robbery
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
-
Sask. man arrested while cleaning stolen vehicle at Esso car wash
A 30-year-old Saskatchewan man was arrested after police found him washing a stolen vehicle in Prince Albert this week.
-
1 in 5 Canadians know someone who used a food bank in the past year: Nanos
One in five Canadians say they or someone they know used a food bank within the past 12 months, a new survey shows.
Vancouver
-
'Seeing the plane sink right before our eyes' SeaBus crew recounts moment float plane crashed
Visibility was excellent on a clear sunny Saturday in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour, when a SeaBus captain spotted a float plane lying awkwardly in the water.
-
‘We haven’t completely stopped’: Update on search for climbers missing near Squamish, B.C.
Squamish Search and Rescue provided a brief update Saturday evening on the status of their efforts to find three mountaineers who have been missing for more than a week.
-
$4.8M listing in B.C. includes a house, a ferry and Canada’s only floating pub
A property on B.C.’s Protection Island has hit the market for $4.8 million – but the asking price includes much more than the four-bedroom, five-bathroom waterfront home.
Vancouver Island
-
North Saanich, B.C., home destroyed in fire
No one was injured, but a home was destroyed and its residents displaced after a fire in North Saanich early Sunday morning.
-
$4.8M listing in B.C. includes a house, a ferry and Canada’s only floating pub
A property on B.C.’s Protection Island has hit the market for $4.8 million – but the asking price includes much more than the four-bedroom, five-bathroom waterfront home.
-
After 300 days in a B.C. shelter, this dog finally found his forever home
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
Kelowna
-
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.