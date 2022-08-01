Ottawa fire crews rescue window washers trapped 10 floors up

Ottawa firefighters helped rescue workers who were trapped 10 storeys up on a swing stage that had lost power.

The workers were washing the windows of a 14-storey building on Grant Carman Drive, between Basil MacDonald Way and Viewmount Drive, when their platform lost power just before 1 p.m., trapping them.

Fire officials say neither worker was in distress and both were safely fastened, but they were unable to get back to the ground. In a news release, OFS said the workers had been there for about four to five hours.

Using ropes from the roof to secure the workers and an aerial ladder, firefighters were able to help get the individuals to the ground safely by 1:52 p.m.

No one was reported hurt.