Ottawa family puts up giant sign in response to bylaw complaints about basketball net

Several portable basketball nets in a neighborhood near the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus are causing a stir after an anonymous neighbor made complaints to Ottawa Bylaw regarding their proximity to the street.

Rosalind Paciga, a resident of the neighborhood, expressed confusion over the nature of the complaints.

"We're really all kind of scratching our heads as to what the actual issue is," she said.

She moved her basketball net back from the street in response, but that prompted another complaint wanting it moved even farther from the road.

"Even on our driveway or our private walkway, they are still technically on city right of way property. So they want to see the nets pulled 20 feet away from the road," said Paciga.

"Whenever the kids wanted to play, we would have to move our cars onto the road," says Paciga's husband Mat. "So we're one family, two cars, there's about 12 basketball nets in this neighborhood. So you're talking 20, 24 cars that have to be pulled onto the road."

In an attempt to catch the attention of the anonymous complainant, the Paciga family put up a bright pink sign.

"So this is the only thing I could think of to sort of get our message out there because this person is anonymous," Rosalind said.

The sign reads:

"Dear Neighbour,

"The kids of Beech, Lynwood, Oakvale and Fern are BEGGING you to cut us some slack with our basketball nets.

"You called by-law regularly because we aren't strong enough to move our nets off the road every time we take a break from playing, and now that our parents have pulled them off the road, you STILL call bylaw because they're not 20 feet in from the road!

"We just want to shoot some hoops with our friends - sometimes spontaneously!

"We would be forever grateful if you could understand how much we love playing basketball and how having our nets accessible allows us to play. Our parents would love to have a chat about how we can find a compromise.

"Will you stop to chat with us next time?"

Bylaw records indicate that the neighborhood has been dealing with similar complaints regarding basketball nets since January 2021, with a total of nine complaints filed so far; however, Jeff Leiper, the city councillor for the area, says he doesn't consider the nets to be a problem.

"I take no issue with those basketball nets in the streets," says Leiper. "These are issues that neighbors need to work through in the spirit of generosity. If somebody has a problem with the basketball nets, they shouldn't make their first call to bylaw."

Neighbours passing by agree.

"I think that kids should be able to play basketball on the street," says Kristen Brown. "We all did growing up, and I think it's just a little bit of a shame."

Liana Kay, another neighbour says, "The kids love to play, and we all enjoy the basketball in that. So it's a little unfortunate that somebody has an issue with children playing."

For the Paciga family, the most important aspect is allowing the children in the neighborhood to enjoy their childhood.

"It's a plea, it's an explanation, and at the end of the day, we just want to know how we can all live in this neighborhood together, the way we want to," said Rosalind.