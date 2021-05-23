OTTAWA -- Many families in Ottawa were up early Sunday morning, hoping to get a vaccine appointment for their children as the province opened eligibility to ages 12 to 17.

Derek Black, a father of two teenagers, was already in front of the computer before 8 a.m., eager to get his kids their vaccines.

“Initially, when trying to access the computers, I kept getting the error message your kids aren’t eligible by age,” he said. By 8:10, he was able to get through.

“I was able to book vaccines by speaking to one of the 1-800 operators,” he said. “My wife and I both have our first shots and now we have the first shots booked for the children so we're one step closer to hopefully putting the pandemic behind us.”

The City of Ottawa announced Saturday afternoon that new vaccine appointments would become available on Sunday. City staff say they only open appointments when they know there will be enough supply to accommodate them.

On Sunday, Ottawa mayor Jim Watson tweeted that additional vaccine appointments were available, and that a new community clinic is opening at the St-Laurent Complex at 525 Coté St.

CTV News Ottawa followed up with 37-year-old Sonia Festeryga, who was having trouble booking for herself and her husband on Saturday.

This time around, she succeeded.

“I was able to get on just before 8 a.m. to book the adults,” she said “There were spots that opened up at the Eva James Centre.”

Festeryga was also able to book her two teenagers for June 16, much to her relief.

“I definitely prepared myself that this morning I might no be able to get in,” she said. “I was really relieved and thankful I was able to get everybody in.”