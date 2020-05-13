OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s bars and restaurants could be allowed to expand patios to encourage physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Manager Steve Kanellakos told Council that staff are looking into issuing permits to allow restaurants to expand existing patios or open new patios as part of the COVID-19 economic recovery in the City of Ottawa this summer.

Kanellakos says the 2020 restaurant and retail economic support program could include a program for new and expanded patios for restaurants and bars.

In Toronto, Mayor John Tory told CP24 that expanded restaurant patios that would allow patrons to properly physical distance themselves could be a part of the reopening plans.

“I think not only could it provide us with a source of more enjoyment this summer after all we have been through this winter and spring,” Tory said Wednesday.

“I think that it could be a lifeline for some of the restaurants, especially in light of the fact that they will probably be required to have tables further apart inside and outside.”

Under Ontario's emergency measures, restaurants and bars are currently only allowed to be open for takeout and delivery.