Ottawa election 2022: Live results of the races for mayor and council

After nearly six months of campaigning, voters head to the polls in Ottawa’s municipal election today to choose a mayor, city councillors and school board trustees.

Polling stations close at 8 p.m. across the city. We are expecting results soon afterwards.

5:50 p.m.

Elections Ottawa has reported no problems at polling stations through the day.

Voters in line at polling stations at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

With Jim Watson not running for re-election, polls have shown a tight race between city councillor Catherine McKenney and broadcaster/entrepreneur Mark Sutcliffe. Get-out-the-vote efforts have continued into the late afternoon, with candidate door-knocking down to the wire.

There are 12 other candidates for mayor, including former mayor and regional chair Bob Chiarelli.

Around the council table, there will be at least 11 new faces, with several incumbents not seeking re-election and one new ward (Barrhaven East).

Long lines were reported at some polling stations on Monday, with a higher voter turnout expected in this election than in years’ past.

More than 79,000 voters cast advance ballots in this election, up from 56,000 in 2018.

Voter turnout in the 2018 election was 42.55 per cent. In 2014, it was just under 40 per cent.