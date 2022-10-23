Here's what you need to know to vote in Ottawa's municipal election
Ottawa residents head to the polls on Monday to elect a new mayor, councillors and school board trustees.
Polling stations will be open in all 24 wards across the city of Ottawa from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday is also the last day for voters to return their special mail-in ballots at the Elections Office on Cyrville Road or any Ottawa Client Service Centre.
The city of Ottawa is warning voters may have to wait in line at some polling stations.
"We process people as quickly as possible; but, as we've seen in advance polls, there was some line-ups," Manager of Municipal Elections Michele Rochette said. "This is a good thing; that means people are out and engaged."
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know to vote on Monday in Ottawa.
HOURS OF VOTING
Polling stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WHERE DO I VOTE?
The city of Ottawa says you can vote in the ward at your assigned voting place. Voting places are listed on your voter notification letter.
If you did not receive a voter notification letter, you can verify your voting place by:
- Using the Where do I vote? tool
- Calling 3-1-1
- Calling the Elections Office at 613-580-2660.
"There's going to be numerous voting places in every ward," Rochette said. "If you want to know where to go vote and you don't have a voter notification, go to Ottawa.ca/vote – we have a tool there. It says, 'Where do I vote?' Put your qualifying address in, it will tell you exactly where you can vote."
WHO CAN VOTE?
The city of Ottawa says an eligible elector in the city of Ottawa must be:
- A resident of the city of Ottawa, or an owner or tenant of land in the City, or the spouse of such an owner or tenant
- A Canadian citizen
- At least 18 years old
- Not prohibited from voting by law
VOTER NOTIFICATION
"We need you to bring a piece of ID, with your name and your qualifying address and they will help you through the process once you get there," Rochette said.
"If you don’t have that, it’s still OK - we have just some additional forms you’ll have to fill out in order to be able to vote at your voting location."
You can present one of the following as a piece of personal identification at the polling station
- An Ontario driver’s license
- An Ontario Health Card (photo card)
- An Ontario Photo Card
- An Ontario motor vehicle permit (vehicle portion)
- A cancelled personalized cheque
- A mortgage statement, lease or rental agreement relating to property in Ontario
- An insurance policy or insurance statement
- A loan agreement or other financial agreement with a financial institution
- A document issued or certified by a court in Ontario
- Any other document from the government of Canada, Ontario or a municipality in Ontario or from an agency of such a government
- Any document from a Band Council in Ontario established under the Indian Act (Canada)
- An income tax assessment notice
- A Child Tax Benefit Statement
- A Statement of Employment Insurance Benefits Paid T4E
- A Statement of Old Age Security T4A (OAS)
- A Statement of Canada Pension Plan Benefits T4A (P)
- A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions
- A Statement of Direct Deposit for Ontario Works
- A Statement of Direct Deposit for Ontario Disability Support Program
- A Workplace Safety and Insurance Board Statement of Benefits T5007
- A property tax assessment
- A credit card statement, bank account statement, or RRSP, RRIF, RHOSP or T5 statement
- A CNIB Card or a card from another registered charitable organization that provides services to persons with disabilities
- A hospital card or record
- A document showing campus residence, issued by the office or officials responsible for student residence at a post-secondary institution
- A document showing residence at a long-term care home under the Long-Term Care Homes Act, 2007, issued by the Administrator for the home
- A utility bill for hydro, water, gas, telephone or cable TV or a bill from a public utilities commission
- A cheque stub, T4 statement or pay receipt issued by an employer
- A transcript or report card from a post-secondary school
ADVANCE POLLS
More than 79,000 people have already casts ballots in Ottawa's municipal election.
The city hosted four Special Advance Voting Days and two Advance Voting days. Here is the voting turnout for the six advance voting days
Special Advance Voting Days: 18,876 votes cast
Advance Vote Day 1 (Oct. 7): 26,773 votes cast
Advance Vote Day 2 (Oct. 14): 33,842 votes cast
VOTER TURNOUT
A look at voter turnout for the previous city of Ottawa municipal elections.
2003: 33 per cent (185,017 votes cast)
2006: 54 per cent (300,039 votes cast)
2010: 44 per cent (269,547 votes cast)
2014: 39.92 per cent (252,464 votes cast)
2018: 42.55 per cent (269,772 votes cast)
