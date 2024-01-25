Ottawa educational assistant facing sexual assault charges

A 32-year-old man who worked as an educational assistant with Ottawa's largest school board is facing sexual assault charges, according to Ottawa police.

Police launched an investigation into allegations of sexual assault in November.

Police say the alleged incidents involving three males under the age of 14 started in September 2022, when the accused was an educational assistant with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

Kevan Henshaw, 32, of Ottawa is charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age and one count of telecommunication under a person under 16 years of age (luring).

Police say investigators believe there could be other victims and other incidents, "that have occurred while he was employed by the OCDSB as well as with his other employment working with youth in Ottawa and Nova Scotia."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.