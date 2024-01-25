OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa educational assistant facing sexual assault charges

    A police vehicle sits outside the Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa) A police vehicle sits outside the Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    A 32-year-old man who worked as an educational assistant with Ottawa's largest school board is facing sexual assault charges, according to Ottawa police.

    Police launched an investigation into allegations of sexual assault in November.

    Police say the alleged incidents involving three males under the age of 14 started in September 2022, when the accused was an educational assistant with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

    Kevan Henshaw, 32, of Ottawa is charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age and one count of telecommunication under a person under 16 years of age (luring).

    Police say investigators believe there could be other victims and other incidents, "that have occurred while he was employed by the OCDSB as well as with his other employment working with youth in Ottawa and Nova Scotia."

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Which insurance policies do I absolutely need, and which are nice-to-haves?

    With an overwhelming number of insurance types to choose from, it can be difficult to differentiate between the crucial and the nice-to-haves. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew provides an overview of some of the most popular types of policies and what they cover.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    The lone survivor in a plane crash in the Northwest Territories is taken to hospital, toxic drug deaths in British Columbia reach a new record and how a Newfoundland man's search for the best fish and chips went viral. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News