OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa driver who appeared to be racing another vehicle on Highway 416 facing charges

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 187 km/h on Highway 416. (The OPP/ X) The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 187 km/h on Highway 416. (The OPP/ X)
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 187 km/h on Highway 416.

    It happened Saturday night just before 11 p.m.

    The car was stopped after “it and another vehicle appeared to be racing each other,” the OPP said on X.

    This driver is facing stunt driving charges, 30-day driver’s licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

    Meanwhile, police are still looking to speak with the driver of the other vehicle, which is a dark coloured SUV.

    Anyone with information about the other SUV, or who has dashcam footage is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News