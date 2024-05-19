Ottawa driver who appeared to be racing another vehicle on Highway 416 facing charges

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 187 km/h on Highway 416.

It happened Saturday night just before 11 p.m.

The car was stopped after “it and another vehicle appeared to be racing each other,” the OPP said on X.

This driver is facing stunt driving charges, 30-day driver’s licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Meanwhile, police are still looking to speak with the driver of the other vehicle, which is a dark coloured SUV.

Anyone with information about the other SUV, or who has dashcam footage is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.