OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa driver stopped after clocking 154 km/h on Highway 417

    An Ottawa driver has been charged with stunt driving after being caught going 154 km/h on Highway 417. (OPP/ X) An Ottawa driver has been charged with stunt driving after being caught going 154 km/h on Highway 417. (OPP/ X)
    Share

    An Ottawa driver has been charged with stunt driving after being caught going 154 km/h on Highway 417, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    The driver was stopped shortly after midnight Friday.

    They are facing a 30-day driver's licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

    If convicted, they will be facing a minimum $2,000 fine, six demerit points and a one year driving prohibition.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to make the most out of your TFSA

    The Tax-Free Savings Account can be a powerful savings tool and investment vehicle. Financial contributor Christopher Liew explains how they work and how to take full advantage of them so you can reach your financial goals faster.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News