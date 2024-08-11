Ottawa driver,19, caught going nearly 200 km/h on Highway 417 facing charges

A 19-year-old driver is facing charges after clocking close to 200 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa late Saturday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say the driver was stopped after clocking 196 km/h on the highway Eastbound by Moodie Drive.

The driver is facing a 30-day driver's licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

If convicted, the driver will also face a $2,000 fine, six demerit points and a one year driving prohibition.