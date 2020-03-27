OTTAWA -- A doctor in the Intensive Care Unit at the Ottawa Hospital is hoping you’ll help boost the morale of frontline health care staff at Ottawa’s hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng and other health care workers have launched a Go Fund Me Page called “Feeding Our Frontline Workers COVID-19.”

The Go Fund Me page says “we want to give back to the hardworking teams at COVID-19 testing stations, ERs and ICUs throughout Ottawa.”

"Please help us provide meals and uplift morale for our frontline medical staff."

Speaking with CTV News at Five, Dr. Kyeremanteng says a couple of days ago, Meatheads Grill delivered food for the staff in the ICU and Emergency Department.

“Because of the tension, morale can be low at times. When you saw the peoples faces when that food came through the door, and that relief and that sense of being seen and acknowledged, it meant the world to the team,” said Dr. Kyeremanteng.

The doctor says one his “Solving Healthcare” podcast team members thought it would be great to recreate that feeling for other health care workers across the City of Ottawa.

You can donate to the “Feeding Our Frontline Workers COVID-19” through the Go Fund Me page.

Dr. Kyeremanteng and Dr. Michael Hartwick have also started Bridges Over Barriers, a sub-fund for the Education Foundation of Ottawa’s Active Living and Opportunity Program.

You can learn more about Bridges Over Barriers and the Education Foundation of Ottawa on the website.