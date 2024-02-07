Ottawa Council approves multi-tower development across the street from Central Experimental Farm

Ottawa City Council has given the green light for two residential towers to be built across the street from the Central Experimental Farm, despite concerns from the federal government about the effects that shadows cast by the towers would have on research.

Phase two of the project includes building a 24-storey tower and a 32-storey tower on Baseline Road near Avenue. Council approved the zoning amendment for the second phase of the multi-tower development southwest of Baseline Road and Fisher Avenue.

Location of the proposed new residential towers on Baseline Road across from the Central Experimental Farm. (Theberge Homes)

“The zoning approved today allows for flexibility in design changes to minimize shadowing on the CEF while maintaining the proposed density,” the city said in a news release on Wednesday.

The overall project will add nearly 1,100 condos in the three towers, along with new commercial space. Phase one includes another 24-storey tower along Fisher Avenue. It was approved in December 2023.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada raised concerns about shadows from the towers on the Central Experimental Farm.

According to city staff, a report by Miller Engineering concluded the shadows from the proposed development, when it is fully completed, would not compromise the Central Experimental Farm's heritage attributes.

The city adds that Council also approved an amendment to the Master Drainage Plan (MDP) for the Western Development Lands of the Village of Richmond on Wednesday.

The amendment plan “details a storm water management facility, known as Pond 2 that needs to be built before significant development of the area can proceed. The owner of the lands where Pond 2 will be located, however, is not yet ready to begin building that infrastructure,” the city notes.

This approval will allow the development to proceed in a timely manner, the city adds.

Meanwhile, the applicant is required to provide construction, monitoring and maintenance of any interim works, at their own expense, the city said.