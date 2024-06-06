Ottawa could see 35-50 mm of rain today

Ottawa could see record-breaking rainfall on Thursday, as a system brings rain, strong winds and the risk of a thunderstorm to the region.

Environment Canada says Ottawa could see 30 to 40 mm of rain today, with another 5 to 10 mm of rain tonight.

The record for greatest rainfall on June 6 in Ottawa history is 31.2 mm, set back in 1994.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Ottawa, with Environment Canada warning the city could see wind gusts up to 90 km/h and heavy rainfall of 40 to 70 mm.

"Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop early this afternoon and continue into early this evening," Environment Canada said, adding "conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms."

"The main threats with these thunderstorms are heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

The forecast calls for showers today with the risk of a thunderstorm. High 25 C, with the humidex making it feel like 30.

Showers ending this evening then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 15 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.

The outlook for Saturday and Sunday calls for cloudy with a chance of showers both days. High 17 C on Saturday and 18 C on Sunday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 12 C.

Hot June

Environment Canada's long-range forecast calls for hot temperatures to continue through June.

The monthly temperature forecast shows Ottawa and eastern Ontario will see warmer-than-normal temperatures over the next four weeks.