OTTAWA -- Ottawa police officers are moving up the priority list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sources tell CTV News Ottawa that Ottawa Police Service officers are being moved into the phase 1 priority group to receive the COVID-19 vaccine first.

More details on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout for police officers will be unveiled this week.

Last weekend, more than 500 Ottawa firefighters received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with vaccinations continuing through the week.

All Ottawa paramedics have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sources told CTV News Ottawa on Monday that with long-term care home vaccinations complete, efforts are underway to vaccinate first responders.

The city of Ottawa received 9,360 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Monday and 4,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday

To date, Ottawa has received 61,820 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 49,125 doses have been administered.

A total of 94 per cent of residents in Ottawa's retirement homes have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Ninety-four per cent of long-term care residents in Ottawa have received both doses of the vaccine.

On March 5, the city will begin vaccinating residents over 80 in six areas of Ottawa with higher-rates of COVID-19. Details on how to book a vaccine appointment will be released on Monday.