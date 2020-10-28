OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 78 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

This marks an uptick from Tuesday's report of 58 new cases.

The new cases in Ottawa are among 834 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario.

Of Ontario's hot zones, Ottawa once again has the lowest number of new cases. Toronto saw 299, Peel Region reported 186 and York Region has 121 new cases.

The new cases in Ottawa bring the city's pandemic total to 6,772 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday. The city's death toll from COVID-19 stands at 317 residents.

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 30,010 COVID-19 tests were performed across Ontario in the last 24 hours and 33,906 people are still waiting for test results, up from 22,636 people on Tuesday.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said on Tuesday that 1,772 swabs were taken on Oct. 26, and that labs performed 2,706 tests.

1,453 people were still waiting for test results, locally as of Oct. 26.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports 44 people are in an Ottawa-area hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses and four people are in the intensive care unit, a figure that is unchanged from Tuesday's report.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 30s, one is in their 40s, six are in their 50s, 10 are in their 60s, 11 are in their 70s, 11 are in their 80s, and four are 90 years old or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 698 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 706 active cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reports 5,757 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Seven new cases (428 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 11 new cases (741 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Five new cases (1,436 cases total)

30-39 years-old: 10 new cases (897 cases total)

40-49 years-old: 11 new cases (877 cases total)

50-59 years-old: 10 new cases (799 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Five new cases (538 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Four new cases (347 cases total)

80-89 years-old: 10 new cases (423 cases total)

90+ years old: Five new case (285 cases total)

The age of one person with COVID-19 is currently unknown.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported 14 new cases in its region on Wednesday, for a total of 558.

No new cases were reported in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region. Their total is 73 cases.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health added no new cases on Wednesday. Their total is 177.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit reported two new cases in its region on Wednesday, for a total of 442.

One more case was added to the Renfrew County and District Public Health Unit's count for a total of 97.

Forty-three new cases were reported in the Outaouais region of Quebec. The region has now seen 2,331 total cases and 41 deaths since the pandemic began.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 59 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

New outbreaks were declared at the Ottawa Islamic School and the St. Bernadette "Petits pas a trois" daycare, as well as the Beacon Heights retirement home. The outbreak at Kanata Montessori has ended.

There are also six sports- and recreational-related outbreaks. One sports-related outbreak is considered closed. There are 53 cases between all seven sports-related outbreaks so far.

Two unidentified workplaces are also experiencing outbreaks.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Academie Providence Seours Antonines School Children's Place Civic Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton at Navan École élémentaire publique Gabrielle Roy Foster Farm Daycare Grandir Ensemble - La Maisonée Grandir Ensemble – Pierre Elliott-Trudeau Guardian Angels School Ottawa Islamic School (NEW) Peak Academy School St. Rita Catholic School St. Bernadette "Petit pas a trois" (NEW) The Children's Place Annex Location

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 2 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 3 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 4 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 7 Bairn Croft Residential Services - French Hill Residence Beacon Heights retirement home (NEW) Bridlewood Retirement home Centre d'accueil Champlain Centre de soins de longue durée Montfort long-term care home Christian Horizons 9 Cité Parkway Retirement Residence Edinburgh Retirement Home Emergency Housing West Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Forest Hill long-term care home Garry J. Armstrong Glebe Centre Granite Ridge Care Community Hillel Lodge Hôpital Montfort 4C Med Innovative Community Support Services Innovative Community Support Services (Barnwell) Laurier Manor Longfields Manor Manoir Marochel New Edinburgh Square Chartwell Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre Park Place Peter D. Clark long-term care home Residence St. Louis Riverpath Retirement Robertson House Rockcliffe Retirement Sisters of Charity retirement home St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital (5 North, 4 North, 3, North, 2 North) Starwood Tamir Foundation The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 5N The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 6W The Ravines retirement home Walk of Grace Residential Services – 1 Walk of Grace Residential Services – 2 West End Villa Wildpine Retirement Home

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).