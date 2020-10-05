OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say they want to speak with four people who may have witnessed a recent assault at a convenience store in Kanata.

According to police, a man hit another man at the store on Stonehaven Drive, east of Eagleson Road, at around 9:40 p.m. Sat. Sept. 26. The victim fell to the ground and briefly lost consciousness and the attacker ran away.

Police said the victim's injuries were considered minor.

Investigators now want to speak to four people, pictured above, who may have seen what happened.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police West criminal Investigations unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.