    • Ottawa Children's Aid workers reach tentative agreement with employer

    Striking workers march outside Children's Aid Society of Ottawa on July 8, 2024 (Sam Houpt/CTV News) Striking workers march outside Children's Aid Society of Ottawa on July 8, 2024 (Sam Houpt/CTV News)
    Children's Aid Society (CAS) workers in Ottawa have reached a tentative agreement with their employer, the union says. 

    The 24-day strike had disrupted critical child welfare services after workers with the Ontario Public Service Employees Union Local 454 and the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa (CASO) walked off the job on July 8.

    On Tuesday, the union said a tentative agreement had been reached.

    "Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa workers, members of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 454, reached a tentative agreement last night after braving 24 days on strike. Further details to follow once the ratification vote concludes this afternoon – solidarity," the union said in a post to social media site X.

    The union's main priorities had centred around a chronic lack of funding and a strained workforce for essential child care services. CASO workers had been without a contract since the end of 2023.

    The union said talks broke down after it was revealed the province could cut up to 20 full-time positions and no guarantees to provide job protection. Both sides had agreed to participate in mediation last week.

    Correction

    A previous version of this story said the union had reached a tentative deal with the Ontario government. The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa is regulated by the province, but the tentative agreement itself is between the union and the CASO.

