Ottawa Catholic School Board revises back-to-school start dates
OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Catholic School Board is pushing back some of its staggered start dates for students this fall, just over a week before classes are set to begin.
The first day of school for the OCSB is Sept. 3. Students were originally expected to be staggered back to class between Sept. 3 and Sept. 9, but in an update Wednesday, the board effectively pushed the first day of school back to Sept. 8 for the majority of students.
The only children who will attend school Sept. 3 and 4 are first-year kindergarten students, who will be divided into two groups.
All kindergarten students will be in class starting Sept. 8, as will students in Grade 1-3 and students in Grade 7.
Grades 4-6 and Grade 8 students will begin classes on Sept. 9.
The first cohort of Grade 9-12 students will begin Sept. 14, while the second cohort of secondary students will begin Sept. 15.
The OCSB says start dates for in-person and distance learning are the same.
Last night, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board voted to delay the start of its staggered roll out from Sept. 3 to Sept. 8.