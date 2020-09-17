Advertisement
Ottawa Bylaw to start issuing tickets for violating indoor face mask bylaw
Face masks seem to be emerging as an important accessory to any outfit as Canadians start to settle into ‘the new normal.’
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Bylaw says the "warning phase" is over, and officers will start issuing tickets to people not wearing face masks in indoor public spaces in Ottawa.
In a message on Twitter Wednesday morning, Ottawa Bylaw declared "the warning phase for the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw is ending."
"Officers will continue to exercise discretion, but tickets will be issued in cases where a warning is not deemed sufficient or when repeat offenders are encountered."
Council passed the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw on July 15, making face masks mandatory in all indoor public spaces. On Aug, 26, Council voted to extend the bylaw to the common areas of apartment and condominium buildings.
Staff had said Ottawa Bylaw would focus on educating residents about why they should wear face masks in indoor public spaces.
A report for Council on Aug. 26 said one ticket had been issued to a business for violating the Mandatory Mask Bylaw. Ottawa Bylaw told CTV News Ottawa that between July 15 and Sept. 2, a total of 606 complaints had been filed about contraventions of the Mandatory Mask Bylaw.
The fine for individuals violating Ottawa's Mandatory Mask Bylaw is $240, including victim surcharge.
Face masks are mandatory in indoor public places in Ottawa, including
- Restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments
- Retail locations
- Places of worship
- Sports facilities
- Museums, theatres and other entertainment venues
- Public areas in hotels and other short-term rental premises
- Public areas in hospitals and other health facilities
- Common areas in condo and apartment buildings, including the entrance, lobby, elevators and laundry room
The mandatory face mask bylaw also applies to City of Ottawa buildings and facilities, including libraries. On June 15, face masks became mandatory on all OC Transpo buses, the O-Train, in stations and on Para Transpo vehicles.