OTTAWA -- Ottawa Bylaw says the "warning phase" is over, and officers will start issuing tickets to people not wearing face masks in indoor public spaces in Ottawa.

In a message on Twitter Wednesday morning, Ottawa Bylaw declared "the warning phase for the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw is ending."

"Officers will continue to exercise discretion, but tickets will be issued in cases where a warning is not deemed sufficient or when repeat offenders are encountered."

Officers will continue to exercise discretion, but tickets will be issued in cases where a warning is not deemed sufficient or when repeat offenders are encountered.

Council passed the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw on July 15, making face masks mandatory in all indoor public spaces. On Aug, 26, Council voted to extend the bylaw to the common areas of apartment and condominium buildings.

Staff had said Ottawa Bylaw would focus on educating residents about why they should wear face masks in indoor public spaces.

A report for Council on Aug. 26 said one ticket had been issued to a business for violating the Mandatory Mask Bylaw. Ottawa Bylaw told CTV News Ottawa that between July 15 and Sept. 2, a total of 606 complaints had been filed about contraventions of the Mandatory Mask Bylaw.

The fine for individuals violating Ottawa's Mandatory Mask Bylaw is $240, including victim surcharge.

Face masks are mandatory in indoor public places in Ottawa, including

Restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments

Retail locations

Places of worship

Sports facilities

Museums, theatres and other entertainment venues

Public areas in hotels and other short-term rental premises

Public areas in hospitals and other health facilities

Common areas in condo and apartment buildings, including the entrance, lobby, elevators and laundry room

The mandatory face mask bylaw also applies to City of Ottawa buildings and facilities, including libraries. On June 15, face masks became mandatory on all OC Transpo buses, the O-Train, in stations and on Para Transpo vehicles.