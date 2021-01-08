OTTAWA -- Ottawa bylaw officers issued charges for illegal private gatherings at seven Ottawa residences over the New Year's weekend.

Between New Year's Eve and Monday, Jan. 4, Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services (BLRS) issued 14 charges and six verbal warnings related to provincial orders and city of Ottawa bylaws about social gatherings and other activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Bylaw Services Director Roger Chapman said tickets worth $880 each were issued for social gatherings at seven private residences.

During Ontario's province-wide shutdown, no indoor organized public events and social gatherings are allowed, except with members of the same household. A maximum of 10 people may gather for an outdoor social event, if they comply with public health advice on social distancing.

Chapman says three non-essential businesses open during the COVID-19 lockdown received $880 tickets under the Reopening Ontario Act from Ottawa bylaw officers between Dec. 31 and Jan. 4.

Ottawa Bylaw officers issued three $240 tickets to people failing to wear a mask under Ottawa's Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw, and one $880 ticket for a mask violation under the Reopening Ontario Act.

"Between Dec. 31 and Jan. 4, BLRS received 261 service requests related to Provincial Orders and the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw, many of which were requests for information and clarification surrounding the restrictions, particularly the new rules that took effect on December 26, as part of the province-wide shutdown," said Chapman.

Under Ontario's province-wide shutdown, non-essential businesses must remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, except for curbside pickup.

Ottawa Bylaw Public Information Officer Alison Sandor told CTV News Ottawa Friday morning that a gym was charged for opening during the COVID-19 lockdown. Gyms and fitness centres are not allowed to open during the four-week shutdown.

Between Christmas Eve and Monday, Dec. 28, Ottawa Bylaw issued 21 charges related to provincial orders about social gatherings and other activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nineteen charges were issued for a private gathering at a restaurant on Carling Avenue. Ottawa Bylaw did not release the name of the restaurant.