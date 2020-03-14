Ottawa businesses are taking steps to protect staff and patrons from COVID-19.

Here’s a look at how local businesses are adjusting their business practices:

Happy Goat Coffee:

Effectively immediately, Happy Goat Coffee is moving to a cashless system, only accepting debit/VISA/Mastercard for payments.

Happy Goat Coffee will not be accepting reusable cups, and will not be using their own reusable mugs.

All food and drinks will be served in take away containers, and baristas will be topping up your coffee with milk/sugar/dairy alternatives

Starbucks

Starbucks says it is currently maintaining regular operations across Canada and the U.S.

In a letter on Thursday, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said “our stores are prepared to modify operations with options that still allow us to serve you your favourite beverage and food.”

Johnson says Starbucks may adapt the store experience by limiting seating to improve social distancing or only operate the drive-thru.

Second Cup

All Second Cup cafes are no longer accepting cash. Only debit, credit, gift cards and mobile payments will be accepted.

Second Cup will offer a made-for-you model beverage, with baristas adding modifiers such as milk, cream, non-dairy options or sugar to beverages.

La Bottega

La Bottega will remain open for grocery shopping.

The lunch café has been temporarily closed, and all cooking classes and events have been cancelled.

Kichesippi Beer

Kichesippi Beer says its taproom remains open.

Kichesippi Beer is offering free home for orders of a minimum of 12 cans to any address in Ottawa.

House of TARG

House of TARG on Bank Street has closed effectively immediately (Saturday, March 14).

In a statement on Twitter, House of TARG says “due to cancellations and public health/safety concerns we’ve made the difficult decision to close TARG effective immediately.”

Lululemon

Lululemon is limiting store hours in Ottawa and across North America.

Starting Monday, March 16, all stores will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Apple

Tech giant Apple is closing all stores in Ottawa and across Canada for two weeks.

In a statement, CEO Tim Cook says “Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27.”

Ottawa Farmers Market

The Ottawa Farmers Market will be open on Sunday, March 15 at Lansdowne Park. The Ottawa Farmers Market will be closed starting March 22.

The market says “we have adjusted how we will operate”, including asking vendors to not offer samples or change how samples may be accessed.

St. Laurent shopping centre

St. Laurent continues to open for business.

All planned public events are cancelled until the end of March. The mall says “we will reassess the situation then and determine if more time is needed before reinstating public events”

Place d’Orleans

Place d’Orleans remains open for business.

Special events that will result in large gatherings have been suspended, including March Break activities.

The use of food court trays has been suspended