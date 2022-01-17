Ottawa paramedics are thanking an eight-year-old boy for saving an elderly man who was almost completely buried in snow during a blizzard Monday morning.

In a tweet, the Ottawa Paramedic Service said Clayton had spotted the man near his home and immediately told his parents, who called 911.

"The gentleman was almost all covered due to the huge snowfall when Clayton spotted him," the paramedic service said.

The man was assessed at the scene but ultimately decided not to go to the hospital.

A major snowstorm had dumped 38 cm of snow on Ottawa by 11 a.m. Monday, with rapid accumulation during the morning hours. City staff said at times they were seeing up to 12 cm per hour.

Ottawa mayor Jim Watson applauded Clayton's actions, calling him an "amazing and very kind person." Others are calling him a hero for his quick thinking and sharp eyes.

The gentleman was almost all covered due to the huge snowfall when Clayton spotted him & notified his parents who activated 9-1-1.#GoodNeighbour pic.twitter.com/XHDLWZL5RZ — Ottawa Paramedic Svc | Service paramédic d'Ottawa (@OttawaParamedic) January 17, 2022