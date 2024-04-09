Ottawa board of health asking province for help in hiring more public health inspectors
A report prepared for Ottawa's Board of Health says it needs help from the provincial government to fill gaps in its roster of public health inspectors (PHIs) as the city population grows.
The Board of Health meets Monday, April 15, and an item on the agenda calls on the chair of the board, Coun. Catherine Kitts, to write a letter to Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones asking that the Ministry of Health institute permanent annual base funding for the Public Health Inspector practicum program.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The report notes that the number of facilities in Ottawa requiring inspection has grown by eight per cent in the last five years.
"As the population of Ottawa continues to grow, so does the number of facilities requiring inspection from 6,848 facilities in 2019 to 7,405 in 2024," the report says.
Changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic are also having an effect, city staff say, including the shift to more home-based personal service and food businesses.
There were more than 8,000 inquiries to public health inspectors last year in Ottawa, with 3,600 requiring investigations, the report states.
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has created 13 new permanent public health inspector positions but during a national recruitment drive last fall, only seven positions were filled. The report says there is a lot of competition for certified staff because of how they are educated.
"PHIs are certified professionals, with two training programs located in southern Ontario, Toronto Metropolitan University and Conestoga College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning in Kitchener, which can make it difficult to recruit and retain PHIs to Ottawa," the report says. "To become a certified PHI, you must complete a 12-week practicum which supports OPH's recruitment and retention strategy. The search to find qualified candidates remains competitive as there is a limited inventory for PHI practicum positions across Ontario."
Finally, certified public health inspectors must pass a board exam, which is only administered twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall. The report says in the past two years, the Canadian Institute of Public Health Inspectors (CIPHI) has seen a pass rate of just 59 per cent, certifying only 245 inspectors across the country.
"OPH will continue recruitment efforts to fill the vacant positions and will be re-posting permanent positions in the spring once the current PHI candidates have completed their exams," the report states.
In the meantime, OPH says it is working with the City of Ottawa to give raises to public health inspectors in the city to compare with other places in Ontario. Staff are also visiting local high schools to promote the job as a career path.
Eight public health inspectors in Ottawa were on Ontario's "Sunshine List" in 2023, earning an average of $106,500 last year.
"The ongoing surveillance of food and water borne illness and infectious diseases, and evaluation of our approach and innovations, will allow OPH to identify, respond and adapt to new and emerging health risks, as they arise," the report says. "Additional recruitment and retention strategies for PHIs, such as requesting ongoing funding from the Ministry of Health, and other strategies in partnership with the City of Ottawa and educational institutions will aim to ensure that OPH’s inspection program can continue to grow and stabilize in the short and long term."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What is Mercury retrograde and how does it affect you?
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Historic solar eclipse brings breathtaking views across eastern Ontario
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Scenes from the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Like magic': Total solar eclipse moves across parts of Canada, crowds in awe
Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.
4 arrested in connection with murder of 22-year-old in Penticton, B.C.
Police investigating the 2021 murder of a man in Penticton, B.C., have arrested four people in connection with the case, including three who were youths at the time of the killing.
Canada's new 'Our North, Strong and Free' defence policy explained
Announced Monday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, the spending is expected to total just over $8 billion over the next five years and $73 billion in the next two decades for new equipment and infrastructure, including improvements to Canadian air and sea fleets, communications technologies and services for military personnel.
Deportation hearing set for truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A deportation hearing for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash six years ago has been scheduled for next month.
Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged with alleged sexual offences involving teenage boys
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association faces several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
WATCH Time-lapse video shows the solar eclipse across North America
Watch time-lapse video of the solar eclipse as it occurred from Mexico to Canada.
2 dead after daylight shooting in south Edmonton residential neighbourhood
Police are investigating a shooting in south Edmonton over the noon hour on Monday.
Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction
Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.
Here are some highlights from the total solar eclipse in Ontario
Hundreds of people across Ontario looked up to the skies to view the total solar eclipse on Monday – a rare celestial event that will not return for another 120 years.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
People across the Maritimes take time to observe historic eclipse
Chris Hadfield was one of thousands of people across the Maritimes who observed the celestial event, which won’t repeat in the region until 2079.
-
New Glasgow police ask for the public’s help locating missing senior
The New Glasgow Regional Police is asking for the public’s help locating 73-year-old Adair Townsend.
-
Fire near Wolfville, N.S., destroys home, hospitalizes two people
An early morning fire near Wolfville, N.S., sent two people to hospital and destroyed a two-storey home on Monday.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays defeat Seattle Mariners in home opener at Rogers Centre
The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners Monday night in their home opener at the newly renovated Rogers Centre.
-
Toronto police officer seriously injured while making an arrest in North York: TPS
A Toronto police officer has been injured while making an arrest in North York on Monday night, say police.
-
Here are some highlights from the total solar eclipse in Ontario
Hundreds of people across Ontario looked up to the skies to view the total solar eclipse on Monday – a rare celestial event that will not return for another 120 years.
Montreal
-
Parts of southern Quebec have front-row seat for total solar eclipse
People gathered across southern Quebec Monday to get a rare view of a total solar eclipse. Parts of the province will have a front-row seat for the phenomenon, which occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking out sunlight for a brief period.
-
No charges in pedestrian's death in St-Michel
A 54-year-old truck driver will not be charged in the death of a pedestrian last June after a Quebec coroner's report and recommendations.
-
Canada's swim trials shift to Toronto from Montreal because of fire, pool closure
Canada's Olympic and Paralympic swim trials have been moved from Montreal to Toronto.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's what the total solar eclipse looked like at its peak in Ontario
Though the skies clouded the total solar eclipse as it peaked through Toronto, several onlookers still donned their certified solar shades to view the 'once-in-a-lifetime' celestial event.
-
Drunk Sudbury man arrested trying to hitchhike on Hwy. 400
A 37-year-old Sudbury man heading to the airport Sunday with his buddies for a trip south ended up in the holding cells of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment.
-
Men who started Sudbury fire that killed three people testify at murder trial
A murder trial in Sudbury will continue Tuesday with testimony of one of the men who admitted to starting the fire that killed three people.
Windsor
-
Solar eclipse 2024 impresses crowds in Windsor-Essex
As the total solar eclipse fell over parts of southwestern Ontario Monday, many residents watched online and in person across the region.
-
Windsorite convicted in grisly 2004 murder of taxicab driver wants early parole
Ali Al-Shammari, 38, has been in prison since 2007 after being convicted of first-degree murder by a jury.
-
Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction
Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.
London
-
London, Ont. jury hears disturbing evidence at child abuse case involving parents
A London, Ont. jury heard horrific testimony Monday surrounding the alleged abuse of several children at the hands of their mother and father.
-
Brief totality reached for solar eclipse in Tillsonburg
According to NASA's calculations, the total eclipse will began to peak in Canada in the minutes before 3:15 p.m. local time for communities near the north shore of Lake Erie in southwestern Ontario
-
Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction
Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.
Kitchener
-
Watching the solar eclipse in Waterloo Region and Guelph
People across Waterloo Region - and beyond - had their eyes on the skies for Monday's solar eclipse.
-
Tributes to Ontario couple killed in Swiss avalanche
Capt. Sean Thomas and Nicole Nagy were snowboarding in Switzerland over the Easter long weekend when both presumably died in an avalanche.
-
‘EePispe 2024’: Eclipse cake gone wrong in Kitchener, Ont.
A work party in Kitchener, Ont. may not have gotten the eclipse-themed cake they were hoping for.
Barrie
-
Limo passenger taken to jail rather than airport after arrest on Highway 400
Police say a man on his way to the airport in a limo with his friends wound up in a holding cell over the weekend instead.
-
Malnourished, frostbitten pups rescued by Barrie organization in dire need of donations
A non-profit animal rescue organization in Barrie that relies on community generosity recently saved a distressed young lab and her 12 puppies from northern Manitoba.
-
Orillia native looks for hometown support to propel her to next big break
A singer with deep roots in the Sunshine City hopes some hometown support can help propel her to her next big break.
Winnipeg
-
-
'Magical feeling': Manitobans take in partial solar eclipse
Manitobans gathered to watch a rare celestial event on Monday.
-
Takeoff: WestJet increasing flights from Winnipeg to Montreal and Ottawa, adds direct Nashville route
If you’re looking to fly out of Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, you’ll now have more flight options.
Calgary
-
'It does kind of put you in your place': Calgary comes out to catch glimpse of solar eclipse
Thousands of Calgarians flocked to the University of Calgary on Monday to get a glimpse of the solar eclipse.
-
Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged with alleged sexual offences involving teenage boys
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association faces several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
-
Stampede Elm comes down after more than 125 years
A big elm tree that had grown in the parking lot of the Calgary Stampede grounds for more than 125 years was cut down on Monday.
Edmonton
-
2 dead after daylight shooting in south Edmonton residential neighbourhood
Police are investigating a shooting in south Edmonton over the noon hour on Monday.
-
Father of boy killed by dogs calls media attention 'brutal,' urges kindness for dogs' owner
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
-
Recovery-based Alberta drug-addiction treatment model limits options: critic
Dan Williams, Alberta's minister of mental health and addiction, defends the recovery community model despite deaths from all substances increasing by 130 per cent since the governing UCP party took office in 2019.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP use spike strip to stop stolen vehicle near Edgeley
An investigation into a stolen vehicle ultimately led to RCMP deploying a spike strip to end a pursuit near Edgeley, Sask.
-
In Pictures
In Pictures Here's what Monday's solar eclipse looked like in Saskatchewan
Monday's solar eclipse was only partial in Saskatchewan, but with proper eyewear it was still possible to see the moon crossing paths with the sun during the early afternoon hours.
-
Why did the fish cross the road? Here's why
The Arm River low level crossing was host to a fascinating sight over the weekend — as schools of determined fish made their journey upriver.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan residents looked to the skies. Some saw mostly clouds
Crowds of people across Saskatchewan were outside on Monday hoping to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial spectacle that made news across the continent.
-
Saskatoon property 'crawls' with swarms of maple bugs
Bob Muckalt rarely had to deal with maple bugs before he and his wife Rita bought their home in Confederation Park in 2021.
-
Deportation hearing set for truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A deportation hearing for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash six years ago has been scheduled for next month.
Vancouver
-
Suspects traded street drugs for safer supply outside B.C. pharmacy, police say
Prince George RCMP say after multiple days of investigation, including surveillance outside one of the city’s pharmacies, officers arrested two people who had been offering illicit drugs in exchange for safer supply opioids.
-
Concerns about alleged kickback scheme leads to investigation of CleanBC grants
A Merritt-based company that makes electric logging trucks says it hasn't received a CleanBC grant and is raising concerns about the accounting firm tasked with administering them.
-
Don't let the weather get you down, there will be a total eclipse over B.C. in 2099
A total eclipse was never in the cards for Metro Vancouver on Monday, but it was so overcast that even catching a glimpse of the moon taking a so-called "bite" out of the sun was impossible.
Vancouver Island
-
Searchers say 21-year-old still missing after empty kayak found on Vancouver Island
Searchers are scouring a remote section of northwestern Vancouver Island after a kayak was recovered over the weekend with no sign of its 21-year-old occupant.
-
Major redevelopment pitched for Victoria's waterfront around the Capital Iron building
Reliance Properties owns the land spanning from the waterfront, through the Capital Iron building and up to Government Street, and is looking to redevelop it.
-
Concerns about alleged kickback scheme leads to investigation of CleanBC grants
A Merritt-based company that makes electric logging trucks says it hasn't received a CleanBC grant and is raising concerns about the accounting firm tasked with administering them.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.