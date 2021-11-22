OTTAWA -- The Ottawa BlackJacks' head coach is returning.

At an in-person press conference on Monday, the team announced the contract extension of Charles Dubé-Brais.

“I’ve always felt this is a place where we can win championships,” Dubé-Brais told CTV News Ottawa. “We can build something great; so, I knew that early in the season, and I said, no matter how the season ends, I want this continue, I want to build on what we’ve started to do, and ‘Shep’ thought the same thing, so it was an easy decision.”

“It was the right decision for us to re-sign Charles; and, he made the decision pretty easy,” general manager Jevohn Shepherd said at the press conference.

Dubé-Brais led the team to a semifinal appearance at the 2021 Championship weekend in Edmonton.

The BlackJacks team was formed in 2019 and is part of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), with home games played at TD Place.

The CEBL season typically runs from May to August.