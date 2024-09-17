Ottawa Black Bears lacrosse team announce inaugural season schedule

Ottawa's new professional lacrosse team has announced its inaugural season schedule.

The Ottawa Black Bears play nine of their 18 games at home at the Canadian Tire Centre this season. The season starts Nov. 29 at the CTC against the Toronto Rock.

The Black Bears play in the National Lacrosse League, which includes 14 teams from the U.S. and Canada.

The team says each of its home games this season will feature a different theme, with giveaways and unique experiences.

Season-seat memberships are on sale now.

2024-25 Ottawa Black Bears regular-season schedule (all times Eastern and subject to change)

Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. (Home opener)

Friday, Dec. 13 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m. (Home for the Holidays)

Saturday, Dec. 28 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4 at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10 at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17 vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m. (Lacrosse for All)

Friday, Jan. 24 at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31 vs. Calgary, 7 p.m. (Every Child Matters)

Saturday, Feb. 15 at Albany, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21 vs. Halifax, 7:30 p.m. (Marvel Superhero Night)

Friday, Feb. 28 vs. Georgia, 7 p.m. (Destination: Canada)

Saturday, March 15 vs. Rochester, 3 p.m. (St. Patty’s Party)

Friday, March 21 at Halifax, 6p.m.

Sunday, March 23 vs. Colorado, 3 p.m. (Minor Lacrosse Day)

Friday, March 28 at Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 5 at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m. (Fan Appreciation Night)

Saturday, April 19 at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.