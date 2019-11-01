After the rain...comes the wind.

As the capital was doused in more than 35 millimetres of rain on Halloween night, the wind also became a factor.

Overnight, there were sustained winds of 40 km/h, with gusts exceeding 75 km/h. There were some reports of downed trees Friday morning.

Hydro Ottawa said Friday morning there were multiple outages across the city affecting about 1,000 customers. Among Hydro One customers across eastern Ontario, there were about 20,000 customers without power.

South of the city, wind warnings remain in effect along the Seaway. In Kingston, there were reports of downed traffic lights as wind gusts topped 85 km/h.

The wind is expected to ease up Friday afternoon, at which point the cold will set in. The temperature will fall to 2 C late this morning, and the low Friday night is expected to be -5 C.