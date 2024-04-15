OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa barber shop steps away from Parliament Hill marks 100 years in business

    Robin Seguin's Victoria Barber Shop is celebrating 100 years of business in the parliamentary precinct. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa) Robin Seguin's Victoria Barber Shop is celebrating 100 years of business in the parliamentary precinct. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Just steps from Parliament Hill is a barber shop that for the last 100 years has catered to everyone from prime ministers to tourists.

    Victoria Barber Shop on O'Connor Street has been serving Ottawa since 1924 and has seen its fair share of ever-changing hairstyles and trends come through its doors.

    The shop prides itself on being old-fashioned and is neatly tucked away among the concrete buildings that house the federal government.

    "I think it's very, very impressive the fact that we've been able to stay here in the parliamentary precinct," said Robin Seguin, the owner of the Victoria Barber Shop.

    "All the way through COVID-19, all the way through the convoy, all of the things that have happened here on the Hill over the years, all of the changes, all of the different governments that have come and gone."

    Articles and photos on the wall of the shop tell the story of its history and those who have sat in the chair, including former Prime Minister Paul Martin, the first Canadian astronaut in space Marc Garneau and NHL player turned Senator Frank Mahovlich.

    "We've had everybody from your regular people that come in off the street, you know, tourists, right up to prime ministers have been here. A lot of ministers come here to this day. A lot of Supreme Court judges, MPs and a lot of senators," said Seguin, who is the fifth person to own the century-old shop.

    The cost of a cut is $20.

    "I'm happy to work here," said barber Joseph Hamdan. "Not only because of the shop itself. Because of the people too."

    "I try to be humorous and keep a good sense of humor, keep things going. A little bit of sarcasm thrown in there every now and then always helps. And I think it's the vibe too that keeps people coming back."

    As long as the shop remains open, Seguin said she will be there.

    "Just going to keep doing what I'm doing because I love what I do. And when you love what you do, you never work a day in your life," she said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

    Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.

    Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.

    A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive

    The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News