OTTAWA -- The liquor licences of the Senate Sports Tavern and Senate South are suspended after the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says the owner allegedly assaulted an Ottawa police officer during a COVID-19 compliance inspection last weekend.

In a statement, the Ontario agency responsible for regulating the alcohol sector says the AGCO Registrar issued orders to suspend the liquor licences for the Senate Sports Tavern in the ByWard Market and Senate South on Bank Street immediately, "for reasons of public interest and safety."

The AGCO adds the Registrar also issued "Notices of Proposal" to revoke the establishments' liquor licences for an infraction of the Liquor Licence Act.

An Ottawa police officer visited the Senate Sports Tavern at 33 Clarence Street on Nov. 29 to ensure the establishment was complying with the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA) during the COVID-19 pandemic. The AGCO said during the inspection, the officer observed a group of people entering the premise shortly after 10 p.m.

"The officer attempted to enter the licensed premises to conduct an inspection under the ROA and was allegedly assaulted by an owner of the business," said the AGCO.

"This individual was arrested and charged with offences including assault on police and possession of illegal narcotics. He was also charged with obstructing the inspection under the Reopening Ontario Act."

Ottawa is in the "orange-restrict" level of Ontario's COVID-19 colour-coded restriction system. In the "restrict" level, bars and restaurants must stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.

"Those who hold a licence to sell alcohol are responsible for meeting their obligations under the (Liquor Licence Act), and to act with honesty and integrity," said the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

"There are serious consequences for licence holders who do not meet these requirements, including the possibility of an order of monetary penalty, a temporary suspension of the licence, or in the most serious cases a revocation of the licence."

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available