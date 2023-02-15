Ottawa banker wins $100,000 lottery prize

Michel Gauthier, 42, won $100,000 with an Instant Ultimate ticket. (OLG) Michel Gauthier, 42, won $100,000 with an Instant Ultimate ticket. (OLG)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina