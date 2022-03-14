Ottawa athlete skis every groomed trail in Gatineau Park in less than 24 hours
When it comes to outdoor escapes, Gatineau Park is a favourite for local adventurers.
Just ask Steve Paradine.
“It’s an incredible playground,” he says. “Many people are world-class Olympians and explorers who choose to live in the Ottawa-Gatineau area.”
Paradine’s been coming to the park since he was a kid.
“I was probably about six years old,” he says.
And since that age, he’s been inexplicably driven.
“There was a ‘Miles for Millions’ which was a walk-a-thon in Ottawa. That was one of the biggest fundraisers. I think it was about 56 kilometres and I walked it when I was six years old,” says Paradine.
“I just have this mindset of wanting to push and go long.”
It’s a mindset that drove Paradine’s most recent adventure.
“You don’t know if you can do something until you try it.”
Paradine set out for a cross-country ski on the groomed trails of Gatineau Park.
All of them.
Steven Paradine 'classic skiing' in Gatineau Park. (Joel Haslam/CTV News Ottawa)
“That was basically my goal. To ski every single section of trail over whatever period of time it would take me,” says the 53-year-old.
Paradine would skate-ski the upper section of the trails, and ski in the classic style for the remainder, covering more than 200 kilometres.
It may seem a daunting challenge to most, but that’s the way Paradine likes it.
“It’s nice to have the combination of something that’s a little bit daunting, but also exciting. You want to have butterflies in your stomach for it because that means it means something to you,” he says.
Paradine began his ski adventure on a chilly -15 C February morning. He made brief pit stops to eat, drink, warm up and change his clothes.
He says his girlfriend, Patricia, was critical to the success of his journey. She met Paradine in a series of Gatineau Park parking lots with supplies and offer support.
Steven Paradine with his girlfriend, Patricia, who provided supplies and support in Gatineau Park parking lots during his 207 kilometre journey. (Supplied)
Friends also greeted him along the way, filling his cup with coffee and encouragement.
Other close friends and fellow athletes skied long stretches beside Paradine, helping him push through the pain.
“When doing most of these things, there are going to be times when it sucks and when things aren’t going right,” Paradine says.
“Your leg is cramping up, your stomach feels really horrible, so you have to have some meaning that you want to keep going and complete it.”
And around 4 a.m., more than 200 kilometres after he began, Paradine completed his challenge.
“I covered 207 kilometres and this ski has 22 hours and 20 minutes,” he smiles.
Steven Paradine skied for more than 22 hours to complete his 207 kilometre journey. (Supplied)
Paradine still remembers the feeling of gliding down his final hill.
“I thought wow, I’ve done this. It took me a lot longer than I thought it would take but I finished it,” he says with a wide grin.
However, Paradine is not finished with long-distance, outdoor challenges. He’s now training for an ultramarathon in British Columbia.
“It’s a hundred miler going up Whistler Blackcomb with about nine and a half thousand metres of elevation gain. So, I have to start training for that and getting the legs strong enough to go that distance,” he said.
Steven Paradine training in the Gatineau Hills for a future Ultramarathon event in British Columbia (Joel Haslam/CTV News Ottawa)
Paradine hopes his journeys will inspire others to discover one for themselves.
“It’s finding what appeals to you and gets you out there doing things.”
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks Monday even as Moscow's forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment that the Red Cross said has created 'nothing short of a nightmare' for civilians.
Unifor launches probe into allegations Jerry Dias broke union's constitution
A day after Unifor president Jerry Dias announced his sudden retirement, the union revealed it has been investigating the now former president since late January.
Lviv reopens Second World War bunker in city park
With missile strikes still threatening the western Ukraine city of Lviv, a decades-old military bunker has found a renewed purpose for local Ukrainians.
OPINION | Richard Berthelsen: Why we should expect to see major occasions without the Queen
As the Queen herself faces her 96th birthday in April, it is increasingly clear she may almost completely withdraw from public or ceremonial events, Richard Berthelsen writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Zelensky latest in long list of world leaders to address Parliament, third Ukrainian president
When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Parliament on Tuesday, he will be the third Ukrainian president to do so, joining a long list of world leaders and dignitaries to give a joint address to Canadian parliamentarians.
Police seek to oust squatters from Russian oligarch's London mansion
Police on Monday moved in to evict squatters who had occupied a London mansion suspected of belonging to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who was placed on Britain's sanctions list last week in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Federal minimum wage rising to $15.55 per hour in April
Employment and Social Development Canada has announced that the federal minimum wage will increase from $15 to $15.55 per hour on April 1, 2022.
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombing of maternity hospital
A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth, The Associated Press has learned. Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomizing the horror of an attack on humanity’s most innocent.
Decorated Canadian veteran sentenced in death of former common-law partner
A mother of three and decorated Canadian veteran of the war in Afghanistan has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for the death of her former common-law partner.
Atlantic
-
Communication snafus plagued RCMP's response to Nova Scotia mass shooting: documents
Repeated communication failures were partly to blame for the Nova Scotia RCMP's inability to stop a gunman from killing 22 people over a 13-hour span in April 2020, recently released documents show.
-
Sister confirms death of man who spent five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia
A family member has confirmed that a fisherman who was lifted from the ocean Sunday after spending five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia has died.
-
'Never say never': N.B.’s chief medical officer not promising the end of COVID-19 restrictions forever
For New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, Monday’s removal of the mandatory order won’t change much.
Toronto
-
Strike looms for 24 Ontario colleges after union delivers ultimatum
A union representing thousands of faculty at Ontario’s 24 public colleges has delivered an ultimatum to their employer, suggesting that they are prepared to walk off the job on Friday unless there is an agreement to end the labour dispute through arbitration.
-
Ontario could see warmest St. Patrick's Day in more than 10 years
Temperatures in Ontario are expected skyrocket this week with the first blast of warm weather forecast for St. Patrick's Day.
-
Two suspects from Montreal in custody after allegedly kidnapping man at knifepoint in Toronto
Police say two suspects from Montreal are in custody after a man was kidnapped at knifepoint in Toronto at the end of January.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Montreal police chief Sylvain Caron to retire early
Montreal police chief Sylvain Caron is announcing his retirement ahead of schedule, a source has confirmed to CTV News.
-
Quebec dad spearheads 'immunoclip' face mask campaign to honour late daughter
'I made her a promise to go as far as I can with this little 'i'. This little letter can give quality of life for those people like Emilie around the world,' said Louis Sansfacon.
-
'Tears of joy' as 11-year-old Montreal girl breathes normally for the first time
In a series of long and complex operations, a surgeon was able to reconstruct an 11-year-old girl's weak and damaged trachea using moulds and cartilage from her ribs.
Northern Ontario
-
Union representing college faculty across Ontario sets March 18 strike deadline
In an email to members Monday, the union representing college faculty in Ontario announced a March 18 strike deadline after three months of talks failed to produce an agreement.
-
As tensions with Russian rise, NORAD conducts air, missile defence operation
With war raging in Ukraine, the North American Aerospace Defense Command -- better known as NORAD -- will conduct exercises in the far north until March 17.
-
Fire causes extensive damage to popular Chi-Cheeman ferry
A traditional sign of summer on Manitoulin Island has been badly damaged after fire broke out on the M.S. Chi-Cheemaun early Saturday morning.
London
-
#ExtinguishersForCindy campaign to receive 1,000 Fire Extinguishers from London, Ont. company
Ten more seconds, is all they believe they needed.
-
Sexual assault charges laid against London, Ont. police officer
A London police officer is facing sexual assault-related charges in relation to off duty incidents, according to police.
-
200 COVID cases reported by MLHU over the weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting a combined 201 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past few days.
Winnipeg
-
'This is a first for us': Winnipeg car-sharing service hit by gas theft
A car-sharing business in Winnipeg says it too has had fuel stolen from one of its fleet vehicles in what police say is a potentially deadly method of gas theft.
-
Manitoba man charged with historic sexual assaults dating back to 1980s
Winnipeg police have one man in custody in connection to three sexual assaults on children dating back to the 1980s.
-
Russia's war with Ukraine expected to drive up food prices here at home and abroad
Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine is driving up the price of wheat and could impact what you pay at the store.
Kitchener
-
Mayor hopes for ‘closure’ as search for missing Mitchell girl enters second week
Community rallies around searchers and family of missing child.
-
Police investigating sudden death in Waterloo
Police have released few details about the death but say it is not considered suspicious.
-
Strike looms for 24 Ontario colleges after union delivers ultimatum
A union representing thousands of faculty at Ontario’s 24 public colleges has delivered an ultimatum to their employer, suggesting that they are prepared to walk off the job on Friday unless there is an agreement to end the labour dispute through arbitration.
Calgary
-
Alberta reports 18 COVID-19 weekend deaths
Eighteen Albertans in the 60- to 90-year-old age group were reported to have died of the disease since Friday.
-
Calgary police chief addresses use of force at weekend protest
Chief Mark Neufeld of the Calgary Police Service says the actions officers took against community members during Saturday's rally in the Beltline was done in an effort to preserve public safety during a 'very complex' situation where tensions were high.
-
AHS proposes steep wage rollbacks for respiratory therapists, pharmacists and more
Alberta Health Services is proposing up to 10 per cent in wage reductions for some health-care professionals including respiratory therapists, social workers and pharmacists in early contract negotiations with the union that represents them.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman sues health authority, staff, over husband's death
The widow of a man who died in hospital last year is arguing negligence by staff and the Saskatchewan Health Authority lead to his death.
-
Sask. highways to see 40 fast-charging stations for electric vehicles
The federal government hopes to make it easier for electric vehicle owners to charge their cars in Saskatchewan.
-
Ukrainians once again march outside Saskatoon City Hall to support Ukraine
Ukrainians in Saskatoon once again filled the civic square outside of City Hall in Saskatoon Sunday to rally for their ancestral homeland, currently fending off a Russian invasion.
Edmonton
-
Convicted Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah shot dead Sunday
Disreputable landlord Abdullah Shah, formerly known as Carmen Pervez, was killed Sunday outside his Edmonton home.
-
Edmonton explores turning River Valley into national urban park
The federal government is working with the City of Edmonton and Indigenous communities to incorporate the River Valley into Parks Canada’s National Urban Parks Program.
-
Alberta reports 18 COVID-19 weekend deaths
Eighteen Albertans in the 60- to 90-year-old age group were reported to have died of the disease since Friday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. boosting minimum wage to $15.65 an hour, labour minister says
Minimum wage workers across B.C. will soon see a pay boost of 45 cents more per hour, according to the province’s labour minister.
-
Weekend COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 14 deaths, small drop in hospital numbers
Another 14 deaths were attributed to COVID-19 over the weekend in British Columbia, the Ministry of Health announced Monday.
-
Video shows suspect in bear spray attack on Vancouver bus driver
Police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with a recent unprovoked attack on a bus driver in East Vancouver.
Regina
-
Former patient alleges physical, sexual abuse at Sask. tuberculosis hospital
It’s been more than six decades since Ben Pratt was first admitted to a tuberculosis (TB) sanatorium in Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., but the George Gordon First Nation man still remembers the abuse he experienced like it was yesterday.
-
'Brutal' assault results in Regina's 2nd homicide of 2022 after victim dies in hospital: police
A man is facing charges in Regina’s second homicide of the year, after the victim of a violent assault died Sunday.
-
Here's how the City of Regina plans to become fully renewable by 2050
The City of Regina has released the framework which outlines its plan to becoming a renewable, net-zero city by 2050.