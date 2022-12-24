Ottawa and eastern Ontario dig out after being buried by winter storm

Ottawa and the surrounding region are digging out from a major winter storm that battered the region Thursday and Friday, bringing rain, ice pellets, snow and a flash freeze.

Tens of thousands of people lost power during the storm across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, many of whom remain in the dark on Christmas Eve.

Hydro Ottawa said it had about 270 customers left to restore at 9 a.m., with several small pockets of outages and backyard service remaining. Hydro One was still reporting approximately 9,000 customers around eastern Ontario without power, while Hydro Quebec said approximately 16,000 customers in the Outaouais region were still waiting for restoration as of 11 a.m.

The winter weather parking ban for Ottawa was lifted at 7 a.m. and many city services reopened after being closed on Friday; however, the city warned of blowing snow conditions on several roads, especially in the Greenbelt, and urged drivers to be cautious.

At the Ottawa Airport, 17 arrivals and 15 departures were listed as delayed or cancelled at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, but other flights were still running on time.

When rainy conditions switched to snow and blowing snow Friday afternoon and evening, roads became treacherous. Entire areas of the province were closed to travel, including every road in Prince Edward County. Stretches of Highway 401 are closed because of whiteout conditions and Ontario Provincial Police are responding to dozens of collisions. The County of Lennox and Addington has declared a state of emergency.

The storm has also caused delays on the busiest rail corridor in the country, with Via Rail passengers reporting being trapped on their trains between Ottawa and Toronto overnight.

The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority says its vehicle restrictions due to winds that were in place for most of the day Friday were lifted at around 11:30 a.m. The Canada Border Services Agency is advising of a delay of about 30 minutes at the crossing. Other border crossings in the region are showing no significant delays Saturday morning.

The Wolfe Island Ferry attempted a trial run Saturday but was unsuccessful because of the weather. Service has been cancelled since Friday because of rough sailing conditions.

Environment Canada reported 13 cm of snow in Ottawa on Friday and 4.6 mm of rain at the Ottawa Airport and wind gusts of up to 86 km/h at their maximum. The wind reached 92 km/h in Gatineau. The Kingston region saw wind gusts of nearly 100 km/h on Friday, and Brockville’s winds were just over 80 km/h. In the Ottawa Valley, 30.2 mm of combined precipitation (the water equivalent of snow and rain) was recorded in Pembroke.

#LeedsOPP Highway 401 remains closed due to snow and dangerous whiteout conditions



Stay home, stay safe ^nc pic.twitter.com/FSahKbZIX9 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) December 24, 2022

OTTAWA FORECAST

The snow will continue through the day Saturday with another 2 to 4 cm expected in the afternoon. The temperature should hold steady around -8 C, with wind chills of around -20.

Expect another 2 cm of flurries and blowing snow in the evening and overnight, with a temperature still hovering around -7 C and a wind chill near -17.

There’s a good chance of a few more flurries on Christmas morning. The temperature is expected to drop through the afternoon to around -10 C with wind chills of around -16.

A brief break in the snow is in the forecast on Boxing Day with a cloudy sky and a high of -5 C.

Snow returns Tuesday and Wednesday.