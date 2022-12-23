Wolfe Island Ferry out of service due to winter storm

The Wolfe Island Ferry is out of service because of heavy winds caused by the winter storm pummelling the region.

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) said it is unsafe to operate the ramps at this time.

Environment Canada reported wind gusts approaching 90 km/h in Kingston Friday afternoon with snow and blowing snow. A blizzard warning is in effect for the region, calling for gusts of up to 120 km/h at times, with 20 to 40 cm of snow by Saturday.

Good job by @cityofkingston crew to clear the massive fallen limb off of Clergy St at Earl St. However, this wind is not letting up, so stay indoors to avoid any further falling trees or power lines. #StayHome #ygk pic.twitter.com/GFZKm9sIvk — Sgt Steve Koopman (@SgtKoopman) December 23, 2022

The Wolfe Island Ferry is the only connection between Wolfe Island and the mainland.

The MTO says the ferry will resume operations when the weather “settles down.”

The storm has brought significant travel delays to the region. The Thousand Islands Bridge border crossing between Canada and the U.S. is restricting certain vehicles that are large and light from the bridge because of heavy winds. The City of Kingston declared a significant weather event Friday.