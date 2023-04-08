Ottawa 67's move on to second round of OHL playoffs
The Ottawa 67's are moving on to round two of the OHL playoffs.
The 67's defeated the Oshawa Generals 4-2 Saturday at the Slush Puppie Centre in Gatineau, Que., taking the first-round best-of-seven series in five games.
Calum Ritchie opened the scoring for the Generals in the first period, but was met by two goals from Ottawa's Logan Morrison in the first and second periods, giving the Barber Poles the lead. Oshawa's Ryan Gagnier tied the game in the second.
Luca Pinelli scored the game-winner with less than six minutes left in regulation, and Brady Stonehouse nabbed a fourth goal, an empty-netter, to finish off the game.
Goalie Max Donoso made 33 saves for the 67's.
Ottawa's second-round opponent has yet to be determined.
Two first-round series are still underway in the eastern conference. The North Bay Battalion lead the Mississauga Steelheads three games to two, while the Barrie Colts are 3-2 over the Hamilton Bulldogs in their series. The Peterborough Petes swept the Sudbury Wolves in four games.
